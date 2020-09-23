The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• A vehicle was stolen sometime overnight Sept. 9 in the 3600 block of Highland Avenue.
• A burglary was reported in the 1500 block of Park Street Sept. 9.
• Officers mediated a disorderly situation where an unwanted party wouldn’t leave in the 2700 block of Cedar Avenue Sept 10.
• Mail theft was reported in the 4700 block of Krech Avenue Sept. 10.
• A woman in violation of a harassment restraining order climbed through the window of a residence in the 2600 block of Aspen Court Sept. 10, and fled.
• A man was issued a citation for misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct resulting in minor injuries to two adults in the 1700 block of Elm Street Sept. 10.
• A theft incident estimated at a $2,000 loss occurred in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Sept. 10.
• Harassment was reported in the 2700 block of Spruce Place Sept. 10.
• An unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered in the 3500 block of Oak Terrace Sept. 11.
• Theft from a vehicle in the 3700 block of Van Dyke Street occurred Sept. 11.
• An accident with injuries occurred in the 4900 block of Otter Lake Road Sept. 11.
• A hit and run accident occurred at County Road E and White Bear Avenue Sept. 11.
• A two-vehicle accident with injuries was reported in the 900 block of Wildwood Road Sept. 11.
• A man was arrested for DWI at Highway 61 and White Bear Avenue Sept. 11.
• A 70 year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested for possession of narcotics and canceled license near the intersection of Interstate 694 and White Bear Avenue Sept. 12.
• Harassment was reported in the 3600 block of East County Line Road Sept. 12.
• Theft was reported in the 3100 block of Glen Oaks Avenue Sept. 12.
• A vehicle was stolen in the 3500 block of Hoffman Road Sept. 12.
• Theft from a vehicle in the 4800 block of White Bear Parkway was reported Sept. 12.
• A man was arrested for terroristic threats, multiple felony warrants and a DWI Sept. 12 in the 3600 block of Prairie Road.
• A man impaired by a controlled substance and passed out in the driver’s seat of a car was arrested for DWI in the 3800 block of Hoffman Road Sept. 13. He was also in possession of bear mace.
• Criminal damage to property was reported in the 1800 block of 4th Street Sept. 13.
• A hit and run accident was reported in the 2100 block of 3rd Street Sept. 13.
• Two political signs were stolen from a lawn in the 4900 block of Otter Lake Road Sept. 13.
• A vehicle was reported stolen and then returned in the 2600 block of Aspen Court Sept. 13.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1900 block of Orchard Lane Sept. 13.
• An unwanted person in the 4700 block of Stewart Avenue was given a ride home to Hugo Sept. 14.
• Two vehicles were rummaged through in the 5000 block of Woodcrest Road Sept. 14.
• A vehicle window was shattered and cash was taken in the 2700 block of County Road E Sept. 14.
• License plates were stolen off a truck in the 4800 block of Bloom Avenue Sept. 14.
