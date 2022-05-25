The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• A White Bear Lake woman was arrested for violation of a domestic abuse no contact order in the 2100 block of Roth Place May 7.
• Officers mediated a family dispute over alcohol May 7 in the 2200 block of 10th Street.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 2400 block of Martin Way May 7.
• Officers located an abandoned stolen vehicle in the 2100 block of Orchard Lane May 8.
• A White Bear Lake man was cited for misdemeanor motor vehicle tampering in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road May 8.
• An Oakdale woman was arrested for DWI in the 3300 block of Glen Oaks Avenue May 8.
• A St. Paul man was arrested for felony possession of a firearm and gross misdemeanor violation of a no contact order in the 3500 block fo Century Avenue May 8.
• Graffiti at a construction site was reported May 9 in the 5000 block of Division Avenue.
• A vehicle was stolen in the 900 block of Wildwood Road May 9.
• Burglary occurred in the 3500 block of Hilltop Street May 9. Loss was reported at $8,000 and an investigation is ongoing.
• A noise disturbance was reported in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road May 10.
• A driver was arrested for driving after cancelation-inimical to public safety following a traffic stop in the 2000 block of County Road E May 10.
• A resident in the 3100 block of Karth Road was scammed out of concert tickets due to internet fraud May 10.
• Officers responded to a disorderly conduct situation on Bouleau Road May 10 where one woman attempted to fight another woman who had blocked the road to allow baby turtles to cross. No one was injured and the suspect has not been identified.
• A victim sustained minor injuries following a dog bite in the 5000 block of Stewart Avenue May 10.
• A St. Paul woman was arrested for driving after revocation and no insurance following a traffic stop at the intersection of Birch Lake Blvd. And Centerville Road May 11.
• A vehicle that was stolen in Livingston, Montana was recovered in the 4700 block of Centerville Road May 11.
• Multiple gas drive-offs were reported in the 4800 block of Highway 61 and the 1800 block of County Road F East May 11.
• Officers responded to a domestic assault in the 3700 block of Midland Avenue May 11.
• An online scam was reported in the 1600 block of Fourth Street May 11. Loss was $2,300.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road May 12.
• Theft was reported in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road May 12.
• A citizen was cited for leaving a dog in the car for several hours May 12 in the 4500 block of Centerville Road.
• Burglary was reported in the 4800 block of Cook Avenue May 12.
• Theft was reported in the 4900 block of Highway 61 May 12.
• A verbal domestic incident occurred in the 4900 block of Birch Lake Circle May 12.
• A property damage hit and run was reported in the 3100 block of McKnight Road May 12. The suspect vehicle was identified.
• Officers responded to a verbal domestic incident in the 4700 block of Sharon Lane May 12.
• Officers responded to a verbal domestic altercation in the 1700 block of Birch Lake Avenue May 13.
• Fraud involving unemployment benefits was reported in the 2400 block of Gisella Blvd. May 13.
• Officers investigated a dog bite in the 3100 block of McKnight Road May 13.
• Burglary was reported in the 4700 block of Centerville Road May 13.
• A driver was issued a citation for no insurance following an accident at Highway 61 and Fourth Street May 13.
• Officers responded to juvenile incidents that occurred in the 2200 block of Sixth Street May 13.
• Officers responded to juveniles shooting airsoft guns in the 3500 block of Century Avenue May 13.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for domestic assault-strangulation in the area of Highway 96 and Fourth Avenue May 14.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 1700 block of Fourth Street May 14.
• Theft was reported in the 4600 block of Highway 61 May 14.
• A protection order violation was reported in the 1900 block of Clarence Street May 14.
• A verbally aggressive bar patron was trespassed by staff in the 2100 block of Fourth Street May 15.
• A driver found slumped over in a vehicle was arrested for DWI in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road May 15.
• A disorderly conduct incident was reported in the 1900 block of County Road F May 15.
• A Forest Lake man was apprehended and arrested after fleeing officers on foot in the 2200 block of Thomas Lane May 15.
• A catalytic converter was stolen in the 2100 block of Fourth Street May 15.
• Officers responded to domestic dispute incidents in the 2400 block of Gisella Blvd. May 15 and again on May 16 .
• A man was arrested for DWI following a single vehicle crash in the 100 block of Goose Lake Road May 16.
• Officers responded to a report of harassment related to a neighbor dispute in the 5000 block of Georgia Lane May 16.
• Officers responded to disorderly conduct near Bald Eagle Avenue and Krech Avenue May 16.
• Officers responded to a vehicle doing donuts in a parking lot in the 2100 block of Orchard Lane May 17.
• Officers responded to a domestic incident in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue May 17.
