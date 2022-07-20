The White Bear Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•A suspicious man in the 3200 block of Midland Avenue was not located July 6.
•Tools were stolen from a vehicle in the 1500 block of Park Street overnight July 6.
•Disorderly conduct by juveniles was reported July 6 in the 1700 block of Birch Lake Avenue.
•A burglary was reported at a business in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road July 6.
•A swimmer had items taken on the beach while swimming July 6 in the 4900 block of Lake Avenue.
•Officers responded to a person sleeping in a tent in the 3400 block of Buckbee Road July 6.
•Officers responded to a report of a man on the sidewalk yelling profanities through a microphone in the 2200 block of County Road E July 6, but he was gone when they arrived.
•Criminal damage to property was reported in the 3800 block of Jay Lane July 7.
•Violations at the dog beach were reported July 7.
•A vehicle was stolen from the lot of a business in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road July 7.
•Graffiti was reported in the 4900 block of Lake Avenue July 7.
•Officers responded to a fight between a man and a woman in the 2200 block of Thomas Lane July 8.
•An Isanti woman was arrested for obstruction and underage consumption following a disorderly conduct incident in the 1600 block of Goose Lake Road, Gem Lake, July 8.
•Officers responded to separate verbal disputes in the 2300 block of Elm Drive and the 3600 block of Hoffman Road July 8.
•A vehicle fled officers attempting to conduct a traffic stop near White Bear Avenue and County Road E July 8.
•Officers responded to a report of people arguing in the street in the 3800 block of Prairie Road July 9.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested for DWI following a traffic stop for expired registration at the intersection of Highway 61 and Cedar Avenue July 9.
•Officers responded to a dispute in the 1500 block of Birch Lake Blvd. July 9.
•Officers took a report of an assault incident between two coworkers in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue S. July 9.
•A noise complaint was reported in the 3800 block of Oak Terrace July 10.
•Officers responded to a domestic assault and threats in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue July 10.
•An assault was reported in the 5000 block of Stewart Avenue July 10.
•Officers responded to a report of two people in a dumpster in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road July 10.
•Disorderly conduct was reported July 10 in the 2100 block of Orchard Lane.
•Theft occurred at a road construction site in the 5000 block of Bald Eagle Avenue July 11.
•Harassment was reported in the 4000 block of Gisella Blvd. July 11.
•Trespassing was reported in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue July 11.
•Officers responded to a dispute in the 3800 block of Highland Avenue July 11.
