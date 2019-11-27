The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following incidents:
• A 23-year-old driver was arrested for DWI near White Bear Avenue and I-694 Oct. 15. Alcohol level was 0.09.
• On Nov. 15, a male attempted to return auto parts to a store in the 1200 block of Gun Club Road that were purchased the night before with counterfeit currency. Officers found two males on scene in possession of counterfeit currency and each with an outstanding warrant. They were arrested.
• A 45-year-old driver was arrested for second-degree DWI near Highway 61 and County Road F Nov. 15. Alcohol level was 0.12.
• Belongings were reported stolen from three lockers in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Nov. 16.
• Theft of items from a vehicle was reported in the 1300 block of Highway 96 Nov. 16.
• Shoplifting was reported in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Nov. 17.
• A burglary was reported in the 2200 block of Tracy Road Nov. 17.
• Theft of items from a vehicle was reported in the 3400 block of Ebba Street Nov. 17.
• A 57-year-old driver was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance possession near Highway 96 and I-35E Nov. 17. He was in possession of a felony-level amount of marijuana.
• A 56-year-old driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI near County Road E and Golfview Drive Nov. 17. Alcohol level was 0.14.
• A gas drive-off was reported in the 3100 block of Century Avenue N. Nov. 17.
• A 46-year-old was arrested for third-degree DWI in the 3100 block of Century Avenue Nov. 18.
• Multiple tools worth about $3,260 were reported stolen from a work truck in the 3500 block of Glen Oaks Avenue Nov. 18.
• Burglary of a storage trailer inside a bus garage was reported in the 4900 block of Division Avenue Nov. 19. The loss was $300.
• Officers responded to the 3100 block of McKnight Road on a theft from auto report Nov. 20. A generator was stolen from a vehicle sometime within the past few days. The generator cost about $500. Unknown suspects.
• About $850 in items were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 3100 block of McKnight Road Nov. 20.
