The White Bear Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
Motor vehicle theft was reported Jan. 25 in the 1700 block of Linden Cove.
Theft of gasoline was reported Jan. 25 in the 4400 block of White Bear Parkway. The suspects are unknown.
A noise complaint was reported Jan. 25 in the 4800 block of Bald Eagle Avenue.
Fireworks were reported Jan. 25 in the 4800 block of Division Avenue.
Criminal damage to property was reported Jan. 26 in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road.
Check fraud was reported Jan. 26 in the 3600 block of Scheuneman Road.
Disorderly conduct was reported Jan. 26 in the 3100 block of Karth Road.
A vehicle break-in was reported Jan. 26 in the 3100 block of McKnight Road.
An e-bike was stolen sometime in the last week from an underground garage in the 3100 block of Karth Road, according to a report filed Jan. 26. The lock mechanism was defeated.
A dispute was reported Jan. 27 in the 4800 block of White Bear Parkway.
Officers responded to the 1600 block of White Bear Parkway Jan. 27 for a missing person report of an older female. She was located in the township and returned to the address unharmed.
An internet scam was reported Jan. 28 in the 2000 block of Dotte Drive that involved a $120 loss. There is no suspect information.
A domestic disturbance call Jan. 28 resulted in the arrest of a 41-year-old male for violating a domestic abuse no-contact order. He was booked at the Ramsey County Jail.
An officer responded to the 1200 block of Gun Club Road Jan. 28 for a report of a hit-and-run that occurred earlier near the intersection of Highway 96 and I-35E northbound. No suspect vehicle information was available, and no injuries were reported.
A dispute was reported Jan. 28 in the 2300 block of Elm Drive.
A noise complaint was reported Jan. 28 in the 3500 block of Century Avenue.
A dispute between friends was reported Jan. 28 in the 3500 block of Century Avenue North. Officers mediated the situation.
A theft from a vehicle was reported Jan. 29 in the 2000 block of Dotte Drive. The estimated loss was $2,491, and there is no suspect information.
An adult person who was reported missing later returned home Jan. 30 in the 4000 block of McKnight Road.
Theft from a vehicle was reported Jan. 30 in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road. A lunch box containing a wallet and cellphone was taken from an unlocked vehicle at a loss of $820.
A residential burglary was reported Jan. 30 in the 3100 block of Karth Road.
Theft was reported Jan. 30 in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road.
A shoplifter was reported Jan. 30 in the 1000 block of Highway 96.
A warrant arrest was carried out Jan. 30 in the 4500 block of Centerville Road. The female suspect was arrested and booked at the Ramsey County Jail on her outstanding warrants.
Telephone harassment was reported Jan. 31 in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue.
Identity theft was reported Jan. 31 in the 2200 block of Stillwater Street. There was no monetary loss.
Disorderly conduct was reported Jan. 31 in the 2700 block of County Road E.
An officer responded to the 1200 block of Gun Club Road Jan. 31 for an assault complaint in which one employee was struck and then placed in a headlock by another. The primary assailant admitted to police he assaulted the other employee over his attitude.
A traffic arrest was reported Jan. 31 in the 3600 block of Highway 61.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.