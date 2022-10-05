The White Bear Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•Officers responded to the 1500 block of County Road E on an attempted burglary at a local business Sept. 21. No items appeared to be stolen but damage occurred.
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 3400 block of Century Ave. Sept. 21.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested for felony domestic assault-strangulation Sept. 21 in the 2300 block of Floral Dr.
•A noise complaint was reported in the 3600 block of Highland Avenue Sept. 22
•A business in the 4000 block of White Bear Avenue was burglarized Sept. 22.
•Officers assisted the Rogers Police Department in locating a domestic assault suspect in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road Sept. 22.
•A resident in the 2600 block of Sumac Ridge reported his mailbox was broken into and a package was possibly stolen Sept. 22.
•A resident in the 2600 block of Roth Place reported a credit card used fraudulently Sept. 22.
•An injured rabbit was reported in the 4300 block of Cottage Park Road Sept. 22.
•Officers reported theft at a store in the 4700 block of Highway 61 Sept. 22. The suspect was located in the 4000 block of Bellaire Avenue, admitted to the theft, and the stolen items were returned.
•A burglary was reported Sept. 23 at a business in the 2600 block of County Road E.
•Officers responded to a verbal dispute in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue Sept. 23.
•A burglary was reported in the 1700 block of County Road E Sept. 23.
•Separate incidents of harassment were reported in the 2600 block of Aspen Court and the 5000 block of Stewart Avenue Sept. 23.
•Assault was reported in the 3500 block of McKnight Road Sept. 23.
•A dispute was reported in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road Sept. 23.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested for felony domestic assault Sept. 23 in the 3800 block of Jay Lane.
•Officers responded to noise complaints in the 4700 and 4800 blocks of Centerville Road Sept. 24.
•A domestic assault that occurred in the 3800 block of VanDyke Street Sept. 24 resulted in the arrest of an individual for a domestic assault no contact order violation, and the arrest of the uncooperative victim.
•Officers mediated a verbal dispute over parking issues in the 1700 block of Ninth Street Sept. 24.
•Burglary of an attached garage was reported in the 1900 block of Rishworth Lane Sept. 24.
•Narcotics were reported in the 4800 block of Centerville Road Sept. 24.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 3500 block of Rooney Place Sept. 24.
