The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• A downtown employee discovered her catalytic converter nearly sawed off when she got to her car parked in the 2200 block of 3rd Street Dec. 17.
• Theft of merchandise from a business in the 2700 block of County Road E was reported Dec. 17.
• A woman discovered an account was opened at TCF Bank in her business' name Dec. 17. An ex-business partner is suspected.
• Theft was reported at a business in the 2100 block of 4th Street Dec. 18. The theft is believed to have occurred Nov. 3.
• A victim in the 1900 block of Webber Street reported telephone harassment Dec. 18.
• A catalytic converter was stolen in the 2000 block of County Road F.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered in the area of Buerkle Road and Buerkle Circle Dec. 18, and a 57-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for receiving stolen property and a felony warrant out of Hennepin County.
• A package was stolen in the 1800 block of Birch Street Dec. 18.
• Officers responded to an altercation between friends in the 2000 block of Dotte Drive Dec. 19.
• A license plate that was stolen off a vehicle parked in the 3100 block of McKnight Road Dec. 19 was recovered two days later in St. Paul.
• Two vehicles were broken into in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Dec. 19.
• A female was transported to the hospital following a report of an assault in the 2200 block of Randy Avenue Dec. 20.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 4900 block of Highway 61 Dec. 20.
• An attempted theft of a catalytic converter was reported in the 4000 block of Bellaire Avenue Dec. 20.
• Theft and criminal damage to property was reported in the 1800 block of Birch Street Dec. 21.
• A vehicle bearing stolen plates fled officers in the area of Highway 61 and White Bear Avenue Dec. 21.
• Officers checked on a dog who had been outside all night Dec. 21 in the 3600 block of East County Line Road. Upon their arrival the dog was inside and fine.
• A tracking device on a truck indicated the vehicle was at a business in the 1400 block of Highway 96 Dec. 21, but the truck was not located.
• A catalytic converter was stolen in the 1800 block of Birch Street Dec. 21.
• Christmas decorations were damaged and stolen in the 1800 block of 8th Street Dec. 21.
• A vehicle being rifled through in the 1300 block of Hedman Way was caught on a Ring camera Dec. 21.
• A truck was broken into and two drills stolen in the 4000 block of Lakehill Circle Dec. 22.
• A theft from a vehicle occurred overnight Dec. 22 in the 4700 block of Centerville Road.
• A building was damaged in the 1600 block of Birch lake Avenue Dec. 22.
• Officers mediated a dispute in the 4700 block of Krech Avenue Dec. 22.
