The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following incidents:
• A vehicle was vandalized in the 2100 block of Fourth Street Sept. 19.
• A resident in the 3600 block of East County Line Road reported theft of money Sept. 19.
• A driver involved in a single-vehicle crash in the 4100 block of Otter Lake Road Sept. 20 was found to be impaired and was arrested for criminal vehicular operation.
• A Trek bike worth $400 was reported stolen from a rack in the 2700 block of County Road E Sept. 20.
• A 40-year-old man was arrested in the 1800 block of Eugene Street Sept. 20 for obstructing the legal process.
• A 39-year-old White Bear Lake man was arrested for domestic assault in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road Sept. 20.
• A 50-year-old Mahtomedi man was arrested for DWI following a traffic accident in which he was found to be impaired. Minor injuries were reported.
• An alarm went off at a business in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue Sept. 21. Police found the door had been breached. A K-9 track was started. The investigation continues.
• A Shoreview man was arrested at the intersection of Highway 61 and Buerkle Road for driving while under the influence of a controlled substance.
• Four mailboxes in the 3700 block of Rolling View Drive were damaged overnight Sept. 21.
• A golf cart was reported stolen from outside a business in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue Sept. 21. It was later recovered at Century College. In the 2400 block of County Road F, a manager noticed disorderly behavior on the driveway. The perpetrators were seen arriving in the stolen golf cart.
• A 36-year-old St. Paul man fled police on foot after a traffic stop near Labor Avenue Sept. 21. He was caught and arrested.
• A 48-year-old St. Paul driver was arrested for DWI near White Bear Avenue and Cedar Avenue Sept. 21.
• An assault was reported in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Sept. 22. A suspect has been identified.
• A 32-year-old was arrested for second-degree DWI in the 3700 block of St. Regis Drive Sept. 22. Alcohol level was 0.22.
• Theft of five unsecured bicycles was reported in the 2400 block of Birch Street Sept. 22.
• Theft of items from a vehicle was reported in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road Sept. 22. The suspect was identified and cited.
• A 23-year-old driver was arrested for third-degree DWI near Highway 61 and White Bear Avenue Sept. 23. Alcohol level was 0.16.
• Theft of about $1,500 in items from a residence in the 2000 block of Fourth Street was reported Sept. 23. The items went missing over the past two months.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road Sept. 23.
• Subwoofers and an amplifier worth a total of $1,900 was reported from a vehicle in the 3100 block of McKnight Road Sept. 23. Vehicle windows were also damaged.
• Theft of about $7,600 worth of items was reported in the 4500 block of First Avenue Sept. 23.
• A burglary was reported in the 4000 block of Bellaire Avenue Sept. 22. The loss was about $360.
• Theft of a bicycle was reported in the 2300 block of Cedar Avenue Sept. 23.
• Purses were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 3500 block of Commerce Boulevard Sept. 23.
• A 61-year-old driver was arrested for driving after cancellation near Highway 61 and County Road E Sept. 24.
• Burglary occurred in the 3200 block of Karth Road Sept. 24. No suspects.
• Theft of a wallet was reported in the 2200 block of Fourth Street Sept. 24.
• Police subdued a 27-year-old man with a stun gun after he advanced toward police wielding two large-bladed knives in the 1700 block of Fourth Street Sept. 25. Felony charges are pending review.
• A White Bear Lake man was found in possession of 1.6 grams of meth in the 2000 block of County Road E Sept. 25. He was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance charges.
