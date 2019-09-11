The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Aug. 29.
• A bear was reported in the 1200 block of Gun Club Road Aug. 29. Officers were unable to locate the bear.
• A 21-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for third-degree DWI test refusal and an outstanding felony warrant for auto theft Aug. 29.
• Burglary of a detached garage in the 1900 block of Florence Street was reported Aug. 30. A guitar amplifier head worth $200 was stolen.
• Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Aug. 30.
• A 55-year-old White Bear Lake woman was arrested for fourth-degree DWI near Ninth Street Aug. 30. Alcohol level was 0.094.
• A 45-year-old Columbia Heights man was arrested for third-degree DWI and firearm possession near Bald Eagle Avenue Aug. 31. Alcohol level was 0.22.
• A 28-year-old driver stopped for being on the phone while driving was arrested on a warrant in the 4700 block of Highway 61 Aug. 31.
• A fire extinguisher panel was broken in the 3700 block of Highland Avenue Sept. 1. Unknown suspects.
• A 39-year-old was arrested for fourth-degree DWI in the 3900 block of White Bear Avenue Sept. 1. Alcohol level was 0.14.
• Theft was reported in the 4300 block of Lake Avenue Sept. 1.
• Theft of groceries was reported in the 2600 block of County Road E Sept. 1. Items were recovered but suspects were not identified.
• A gas drive-off was reported in the 3100 block of Century Avenue N. Sept. 1.
• A 46-year-old White Bear Lake man was arrested for DWI near Highway 96 Sept. 1.
• A 29-year-old was arrested for DWI and a warrant near Otter Lake Road and Park Street Sept. 1.
• An officer responded to the intersection of Wildwood Road and East County Line Road to assist another agency with a traffic stop. A brief pursuit was initiated after the male driver fled from police in the vehicle. The pursuit was later terminated.
• Narcotics were seized in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Sept. 1.
• A 41-year-old was arrested for second-degree DWI near Birch Lake and Bald Eagle Avenue Sept. 1. Alcohol level was 0.33.
• A driver was found in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia near White Bear Avenue Sept. 1.
• A 26-year-old driver was arrested for third-degree DWI near Hoffman Road and Cedar Avenue Sept. 2. Alcohol level was 0.13.
• A 21-year-old Savage driver was arrested for driving after cancellation near I-694 and Century Avenue Sept. 2.
• A 35-year-old White Bear Lake woman was arrested for domestic assault in the 1900 block of Webber Street Sept. 2.
• A 22-year-old White Bear Lake man was cited for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in the 3600 block of Century Avenue and East County Line Road Sept. 3.
• A male who was harassing customers and telling females and kids to come to his vehicle was trespassed from a business in the 4800 block of Highway 61 Sept. 3.
• Theft of two fishing rods from a boat was reported in the 4000 block of Gisella Boulevard Sept. 4.
• Theft was reported in the 3700 block of Highland Avenue Sept. 4.
• License plates were reported stolen in the 1900 block of Spruce Place Sept. 4.
• A 22-year-old Stillwater man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI Sept. 4. Alcohol level was 0.09.
