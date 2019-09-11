Saint Paul, MN (55110)

Today

Generally cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 64F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.