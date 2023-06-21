The White Bear Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
Officers responded to a report of narcotics in the 3500 block of McKnight Road N. June 7.
Officers responded to a domestic verbal incident in the 3500 block of Glen Oaks Avenue June 7.
Attempted theft was reported in the 4000 block of Bellaire Avenue June 7.
Theft was reported in the 3600 block of East County Line Road June 7.
Juvenile incidents were reported in the 1900 block of Sixth Street June 7.
A man was arrested on a warrant after he refused to leave a family member’s yard in the 1700 block of Highway 96 June 7.
A woman who stole an unknown amount of product from a business in the 4300 block of Lake Avenue S. was trespassed and asked to leave the store after she returned with a bag full of items June 7.
A noise disturbance was reported in the 5000 block of Division Avenue June 7.
Graffiti was reported on the door and backside of a garage in the 3600 block of Bald Eagle Avenue June 8.
Burglary of an unoccupied home was reported June 8 in the 3600 block of White Bear Avenue.
Disorderly conduct by juveniles was reported at a store in the 4700 block of Highway 61 June 8.
Theft was reported in the 2100 block of Orchard Lane June 8.
A cell phone was reported stolen in the 4800 block of White Bear Parkway June 9.
Disorderly conduct was reported in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road June 9.
A man in the 4000 block of Lakehill Circle reported being scammed out of money online June 9.
Officers responded to a verbal argument in the 2100 block of Division Court June 9.
Officers responded to a domestic assault in the 1900 block of Eugene Street June 9.
A White Bear Lake man was arrested for DWI following a traffic stop near Bellaire Avenue and County Road E June 9.
A Woodbury woman was arrested for DWI following a traffic stop near I-694 and McKnight Road June 10.
A vehicle was stolen in the 4600 block of Centerville Road June 10.
Officers trespassed a man from a home in the 4800 block of Morehead Avenue June 10.
Officers responded to a report of juveniles trespassing on a rooftop in the 1900 block of Sixth Street June 10.
Vandalism was reported at Podvin Park June 10.
Officers responded to noise complaints June 11 in the 1700 block of County Road E and the 3900 block of Lakewood Avenue.
Officers are investigating a robbery near the intersection of Eighth Street and Bloom Avenue June 11, where the suspect threatened to shoot the victim if they did not hand over a backpack.
Officers are investigating arson that occurred June 11 in the 1700 block of Ninth Street.
A package was reported stolen in the 3800 block of Linden Avenue June 11.
Softball equipment was stolen from a vehicle in the 4000 block of Highway 61 June 12.
Officers mediated a dispute in the 3300 block of Bellaire Avenue June 12.
A disorderly group was reported in the 4900 block of Lake Avenue June 12.
Officers mediated a dispute in the 2200 block of Thomas Lane June 13.
Shoplifting was reported in the 2600 block of County Road E June 13.
Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 4900 block of Lake Avenue June 13.
A juvenile posted a video on Snapchat holding a Glock handgun with a red-dot sight and an extended magazine June 13. No threats were made to a specific person. The juvenile would not say who the gun belonged to or where the gun was now, but denied having it inside her home.
Assault was reported in the 4800 block of Highway 61 June 13.
Officers mediated a disorderly conduct situation in the 4800 block of Centerville Road June 13.
Officers mediated a dispute June 13 in the 2400 block of Elm Drive.
Officers responding to a noise complaint in the 1700 block of County Road E June 13 found no violations, and the group agreed to go inside.
