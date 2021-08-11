The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•Theft was reported in the 2600 block of County Road E July 29.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 4800 block of Lake Avenue July 29.
•Theft by swindle was reported in the 4400 block of Lincoln Avenue July 29.
•A crash causing damage to property occurred in the 4300 block of Lake Avenue S. July 29.
•A resident in the 5100 block of Long Avenue was issued a citation for a barking dog.
•A woman was trespassed for disorderly conduct in the 1200 block of Gun Club Road July 29.
•A White Bear Lake woman was arrested for DWI following a traffic stop at County Road E East July 29.
•A Minneapolis woman was arrested for DWI on Highway 61 July 29.
•Officers responding to a report of suspicious activity in the 3200 block of Highway 61 July 30 arrested a Minneapolis man for fleeing on foot and obstruction, and arrested two St. Paul men for fifth-degree drugs.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested for his second DWI offense following a traffic stop on Highway 61 July 30.
•A bullet was found after a report of shots fired in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road sometime between 11 p.m. July 29 and 3:50 a.m. July 30. No injuries were reported and there is no suspect information.
•A vehicle was broken into in the 1900 block of Orchard Lane July 30.
•Items were reported stolen in the 5000 block of Division Avenue July 30.
•A stimulus check Floral Drive July 30.
•Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road July 30.
•Criminal damage to property was reported in the 4000 block of Bellaire Avenue July 30.
•A counterfeit bill was passed in the 2000 block of County Road E July 30.
•A man was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance following a stop in the 1800 block of Birch Street.
•A St. Paul man was arrested on an active warrant and cited for open container on Highway 61 July 31.
•A Minneapolis man who shoplifted several food items at a business in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue July 31 was cited for misdemeanor theft and then arrested after it was discovered he had an active warrant for his arrest.
•A domestic verbal incident was reported in the 34100 block of McKnight Road July 31.
•A Minneapolis woman was cited for disorderly conduct after trying to incite a physical altercation in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue S. July 31.
•Juveniles were advised by officers to leave the 1600 block of Ninth Street July 31.
•Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 5000 block of Lake Avenue July 31.
•A party was advised to shut down following a report of loud music in the 1700 block of Ninth Street July 31.
