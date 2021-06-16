The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•Harassment was reported in the 4700 block of Lake Avenue June 3.
•Items were stolen from a vehicle that was broken into at a business in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road June 3.
•A Minneapolis man was arrested on an active felony warrant in Anoka County following a traffic stop June 3.
•A Vadnais Heights woman was arrested on a misdemeanor trespassing warrant after being stopped at Highway 61 and Buerkle Road June 3.
•A North St. Paul man was arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue June 4.
•A rental car was stolen in the 1500 block of County Road E, Gem Lake, June 4.
•Officers responded to a verbal dispute over parking in the 4700 block of Highway 61 June 4.
•A fight was reported in the 4900 block of Lake Avenue June 4.
•Officers responded to a verbal domestic incident in the 3500 block of Century Avenue June 4.
•Identity theft was reported in the 1700 block of Fourth Street June 5.
•Officers responded to a report of a large fight at Ramsey County Beach June 5, but multiple witnesses denied seeing any fights.
•A disturbance was reported June 5 in the 1700 block of Cedar Avenue.
•Juveniles were reported for jumping off a bridge in the 4800 block of Lake Avenue June 5.
•Officers responded to a dispute between a father and his stepson in the 2100 block of Third Street June 5.
•A dispute was reported in the 4900 block of Division Avenue June 6.
•Physical disorderly conduct was reported in the 3100 block of Century Avenue June 6.
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 3600 block of Dennis Lane June 6.
•Officers responded to a report of narcotics near the intersection of Johnson Avenue and 10th Street June 6.
•A loud party was reported in the 2000 block of County Road F June 6.
•A female shoplifter was trespassed from a business in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road June 7.
•A disturbance was reported June 7 in the 3600 block of East County Line Road.
•A noise complaint was reported in the 1600 block of Birch Lake Avenue.
•An intoxicated St. Paul man was arrested for disorderly conduct after attempting to fight people in the 1800 block of County Road F June 7.
•Domestic assault was reported in the 4000 block of McKnight Road June 7.
•Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated man in the 2100 block of Fourth Street June 8.
•A vehicle was stolen in the 3700 block of Hazel Street June 8.
•License plates were stolen June 8 in the 3600 block of Highway 61, Gem Lake.
•Officers responded to a dispute between residents in the 2700 block of Cedar Avenue June 8.
•Officers responded to a noise violation in the 5100 block of Long Avenue June 8.
•Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 3100 block of Karth Road June 9.
•Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of Ronald Avenue June 9.
•A vehicle was entered and rifled through in the 1300 block of Highway 96 June 9.
•Officers responded to a domestic incident in the 2000 block of County Road F June 9.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested for drugs on Linden Street June 10.
•A Minneapolis man was arrested for narcotics following a traffic stop on Birch Street June 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.