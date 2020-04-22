The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• Theft was reported in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue April 9.
• Theft of packages occurred in the 3800 block of White Bear Avenue April 9.
• A White Bear Lake man and a St. Paul woman were arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance in the 4900 block of Highway 61 April 9.
• Officers found a St. Paul woman sleeping in her car at Hazel Street and County Road F April 9. She was subsequently arrested for third-degree DWI.
• An attempted email scam was reported in the 4900 block of Johnson Avenue April 9.
• On April 10 a community service officer retrieved two runaway huskies in the 3000 block of Midland Avenue. The dogs were returned to their owners.
• Officers responded to a woman who said she tried to run from her boyfriend, but he grabbed her and wouldn’t let her get away in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue April 10.
• A suspect fled after trying to pass counterfeit currency in the 1000 block of Highway 96 April 10.
• A vehicle was stolen in the 3600 block of Bellaire Avenue April 10 and was recovered in St. Paul later that day.
• A man was cited for disorderly conduct in the 3900 block of Hazel Street April 10.
• Neighbors complained about a couple arguing in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road April 10.
• Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 3900 block of Linden Avenue April 10, but nothing was found.
• A traffic stop at Highway 61 and Cedar Avenue on April 10 led to the arrest of a White Bear Lake man on several warrants.
• A burglary occurred in the 3000 block of White Bear Avenue April 11.
• An animal complaint was reported in the 3800 block of Cranbrook Drive April 11.
• A man was issued a citation for fifth-degree assault and released in the 2000 block of County Road F April 11.
• A man was arrested for driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue April 11, and his vehicle was towed.
• A spray paint compressor valued at $2,500 was stolen in the 4700 block of Lake Avenue April 12.
• A White Bear Lake woman was arrested for DWI near the intersection of White Bear Parkway and Township Drive. Charges are pending blood test results.
• A verbal argument between a man and his girlfriend was reported in the 4600 block of White Bear Parkway April 12.
• Theft totaling $900 from an auto in the 2100 block of Orchard Lane was reported April 12.
• Officers responded to a verbal argument between several parties in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue April 13.
• A car was stolen in the 4500 block of Centerville Road April 13.
• An unoccupied stolen vehicle from St. Paul was recovered in the 2000 block of Birch Street April 13.
• A car was reported stolen in the 4900 block of Division Avenue April 13.
• Officers responded to a complaint of disorderly conduct in the 4700 block of Peggy Lane April 13.
• Officers responded to a report of a domestic assault between a husband and wife in the 2100 block of Randy Avenue April 13. The man was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault.
• Officers responded to a dispute in the 1900 block of Fourth Street April 14.
• A mutual physical domestic incident occurred in the 3600 block of Prairie Road April 15.
• A man was arrested and booked on felony charges for violating a no-contact order in the 1700 block of Highway 96 April 15.
• A vehicle was damaged in the 3700 block of Linden Avenue overnight April 15.
• A burglary occurred at a residence in the 2200 block of Ninth Street April 16.
• Damage to a door of a residence in the 2600 block of Dennis Lane occurred April 16.
• A family dispute was mediated in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road April 16.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen in the 1500 block of Park Street April 16.
• A violation of a no-contact order was reported in the 4900 block of Georgia Lane April 16.
• Officers responded to an altercation between a man and a woman in the 1400 block of Highway 96 April 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.