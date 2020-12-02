The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue Nov. 19.
• A stolen 2015 Ram truck was recovered in an unoccupied lot in the 3100 block of McKnight Rd. Nov. 19. It was returned to the owner.
• A man reported his sister for taking his guns in the 2500 block of Sumac Ridge Nov. 19. The sister said she took them because their stepfather, the homeowner, doesn't want them there.
• A hit and run accident was reported at the intersection of County Road F and Bellaire Avenue Nov. 19.
• Officers responded to an order of protection violation in the 1800 block of Birch Street Nov. 19.
• Barking dogs were reported in the 1700 block of Monn Court and the 1800 block of Belland Avenue Nov. 20.
• Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Nov. 20.
• Loud music was reported in the 1800 block of Birch Street Nov. 20.
• A St. Paul woman was arrested for DWI in the 4900 block of Highway 61 Nov. 21.
• Individuals were separated following an argument in the 4900 block of Wood Avenue Nov. 21.
• Gunshots or fireworks were reported in the area of McKnight Road and Lakeaires Blvd. Nov. 21, but nothing was found.
• A report of gunshots in the area of White Bear Avenue and County Road E Nov. 21 turned out to be exhaust backfiring from a vehicle.
• An underage drinking party was reported by an anonymous caller in the 1200 block of Birch Lake Blvd. Nov. 21.
• A man was cited for illegal possession of fireworks after shooting them off in the 4500 block of Centerville Road Nov. 22.
• A Samsung cell phone was returned to the police department Nov. 23. The owner has not been identified.
• A report of narcotics activity in the 3500 block of Jerry Street Nov. 23 was unfounded.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for stealing a vehicle in the 3500 block of Hoffman Road Nov. 23. It was found in the parking lot of Target in Shoreview.
• A driver was cited for inattentive driving following a two vehicle accident in the 1200 block of Highway 96 Nov. 23.Fraud was reported in the 2200 block of 6th Street Nov. 23. The suspects have been identified.
• Lewd behavior was reported in the 2700 block of County Road E Nov. 23.
• Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Nov. 23.
• A rock was thrown through a window in the 1600 block of 9th Street Nov. 24.
• Officers mediated a verbal dispute in the 5000 block of Woodcrest Road Nov. 24.
• A van was stolen from a lot in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Nov. 24, and later recovered in Minneapolis after a rollover.
• Officers mediated an argument in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road Nov. 24.
