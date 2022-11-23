The White Bear Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• A motor vehicle theft was reported in the 2400 block of Orchard Lane Nov. 10.
• Criminal property damage was reported in the 3500 block of McKnight Road Nov. 10.
• dentity theft involving a credit card/credit line created in someone else’s name was reported in the 4700 block of Highway 61 Nov. 10. There are no known suspects.
• A hit-and-run involving a vehicle and pedestrian was reported near the intersection of County Road E and Century Avenue Nov. 10.
• An anonymous caller reported an erratic driver in the area of County Road E and Glen Oaks Avenue Nov. 10. The vehicle was located later in the 2000 block of County Road E. The driver was having a possible medical incident.
• A disturbance call related to disorderly conduct was reported in the 2400 block of Elm Drive Nov. 11.
• A hit-and-run crash occurred in the intersection of Highway 61 and Highway 96 S. junction Nov. 11. No injuries were reported.
• A harassment complaint was made in the 3600 block of Highland Avenue Nov. 11.
• A Brainerd woman was arrested on two outstanding felony warrants, one for fourth-degree assault and the other for check forgery, in the 4700 block of Highway 61 Nov. 11.
• Officers responded to a property damage crash near the intersection of Highway 61 and Cedar Avenue Nov. 11.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 4900 block of Highway 61 Nov. 11. The parties were separated.
• Officers responded to a disorderly conduct call in the 4800 block of Highway 61 Nov. 12. The subject left as officers arrived.
• Officers responded to a disorderly conduct call in the 2400 block of Jansen Avenue Nov. 12. The dispute was between family members.
• Criminal property damage was reported in the 3700 block of Bellaire Avenue Nov. 12.
• A Stillwater man was booked at the Ramsey County Jail for third-degree DWI test refusal Nov. 13. It happened after an officer conducted a traffic stop for his vehicle, which was traveling nearly 100 mph on I-694 near McKnight Road. A preliminary breath sample showed the driver’s blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit.
• Criminal property damage was reported in the 2600 block of Roth Place Nov. 13.
• Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct on the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Nov. 14.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 5000 block Woodcrest Road Nov. 14.
• Harassment was reported in the 1800 block of Birch Street Nov. 14.
• A suspect driver was identified and cited following a hit-and-run accident in the 1400 block of Highway 96 Nov. 14.
• Theft of liquor products was reported in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Nov. 15. Suspects are unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.