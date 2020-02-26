The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• A $400 check stolen in Forest Lake was cashed in the 2200 block of Fifth Street Feb. 12.
• A stolen vehicle was found unoccupied Feb. 13.
• Tools were stolen from a vehicle broken into in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road Feb. 13.
• A resident reported a scam call Feb. 13.
• A lost dog was reported near Sixth and Dillon Streets Feb. 13. The dog was reunited with its owner soon after.
• Possible mail theft in the 2200 block of Tracy Road was reported Feb. 13.
• A woman attempted to use a counterfeit $100 bill at a business in the 4500 block of Centerville Road Feb. 13.
• A vehicle was stolen from the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue Feb. 14.
• A woman was arrested for second-degree DWI during a traffic stop in the 3500 block of Century Avenue Feb 14. She was booked at the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center.
• Officers were flagged down by a citizen alerting them of a fight in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue at 1:17 a.m. Feb 15. A Maplewood man was taken into custody. Further investigation revealed that he physically assaulted two women prior to the officers' arrival. He was transported to the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center.
• A fraudulent $800 check was reported in the 1800 block of Third Street Feb 15.
• A $1,394 check was stolen from a mailbox in the 3300 block of Ebba Street Feb 15. The victim will be reimbursed by their bank. No suspect information is currently available.
• A man used counterfeit money to purchase a bottle of vodka at a business in the 2000 block of County Road E Feb 15.
• A 26-year-old man was arrested on warrant charges during a traffic stop at the intersection of Ebba Street and Elm Drive Feb 15. He was transported to the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center.
• A resident in the 3700 block of Kenny Lane reported a suspicious vehicle driving up and down the street Feb. 16. An officer investigated and found it to be the paper delivery courier.
• Criminal damage to a property in the 5000 block of Division Avenue was reported Feb. 16.
• Officers responded to a report of an abandoned cat in the 3600 block of Highland Avenue Feb. 16.
• Officers located a vehicle near White Bear Avenue and County Road E Feb 17 and found the driver, a 33-year-old man, to be under the influence of a narcotic. He was arrested without incident but refused to submit to a blood or urine test. He was booked on possession of a stolen vehicle and DWI test refusal and transported to the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center.
• A vehicle was reported stolen from the 1800 block of County Road F Feb. 17.
• A traffic stop near White Bear Avenue and Roth Place Feb. 17 led to the warrant arrest of a St. Paul man.
• Theft was reported in the 3600 block of Highland Avenue Feb. 17.
• License plates were reported stolen in the 1700 block if Buerkle Road Feb. 19.
• A wallet was stolen from a car that was broken into in the 4800 block of White Bear Parkway Feb. 17. The suspect later committed fraud at a business in Vadnais Heights and check forgery in Maplewood. The suspect has been identified.
• Officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Bellaire Avenue on report of harassment Feb. 19.
• A car's windows were smashed while it was parked in a lot on the 2000 block of Dotte Drive Feb. 20. The damage is estimated at $1,200.
• A resident in the 3200 block of Orchard Court reported receiving suspicious messages and asked officers to check the house. Officers found the home to be secure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.