The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• Threatening phone calls were reported in the 4800 block of Johnson Avenue May 6.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in separate incidents in the 1700 block of Buerkle Circle and the 3100 block of Manitou Drive May 6.
• Officers mediated a verbal dispute in the 2700 block of Cedar Avenue May 6.
• A resident in the 3900 block of Hazel Street reported May 6 that personal information was used by an unknown suspect to apply for unemployment insurance.
• A St. Paul woman was cited for assault and disorderly conduct following a dispute over a parking situation in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road May 6.
• Theft was reported at a business in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road May 6.
• A St. Paul woman was arrested for public nuisance and obstructing a legal process May 6 in the 4000 block of Highway 61.
• Catalytic converters were stolen in the 4800 block of Centerville Road, the 1600 block of Ninth Street, and the 1500 block of Park Street May 6.
• Officers responding to a call of shots fired May 7 in the 2400 block of Mayfair Avenue found a hunting dog owner who was using blanks.
• A verbal domestic dispute was mediated in the 3800 block of Bellaire Avenue May 7.
• A noise disturbance was reported in the 4600 block of Otter Lake Road May 7.
• Harassment was reported in the 3600 block of Linden Avenue May 8.
• A saw blade was left behind and taken into evidence after the theft of a catalytic converter in the 3500 block of Century Avenue May 8.
• A complaint of fireworks was reported in the 3900 block of Linden Street May 8.
• Officers responded to a single-vehicle accident with injuries at the intersection of Highway 96 and Highway 61 May 8.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault near the 1900 block of Florence Street May 8.
• Officers responded to a report of a suspicious man peering in a window in the 3700 block of Linden Avenue May 8.
• Harassing phone calls were reported in the 3600 block of Linden Avenue May 8.
• Intoxicated roommates having a verbal dispute were located in the 1900 block of Eugene Street May 9 after they made a 911 call and hung up.
• A "drive like your kids live here" sign was stolen from a front lawn in the 2800 block of Riviera Drive at 1 a.m. May 9.
• Officers responded to two brothers who got into a fight in the area of Second Street and Burson Avenue May 9.
• Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 3700 block of Sun Terrace Circle May 9.
• A suspicious man was reported in the 1700 block of County Road E but was not located May 10.
• Two mountain bikes valued at $10,000 were stolen from an attached garage in the 3800 block of McKnight Road N. May 10.
• An ongoing noise concern was reported in the 4700 block of Centerville Road May 10.
• A North Branch resident was arrested for misdemeanor theft in the 1800 block of County Road F May 10.
• A resident in the 1900 block of Spruce Place was swindled in the amount of $4,000 May 10.
• A violation of a harassment restraining order was reported in the 1800 block of Orchard Lane May 10; however, the order had not yet been served so no charges were filed.
• A man was arrested for second-degree burglary, for felony possession of a controlled substance, and on an active Department of Corrections warrant after officers responded to a report of an alarm in the 1900 block of Sixth Street May 11.
• A vehicle and bicycle collided at the intersection of Highway 96 and I-35E May 11. Minor injuries were reported.
• A catalytic converter was stolen in the 2200 block of Third Street May 11.
• An intoxicated driver was detained after trying to leave the scene in the area of East County Line Road and South Shore Blvd. May 11.
• A resident in the 2200 block of Roth Place was asked to turn the music down May 12.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue May 12.
• An underground garage was burglarized in the 5200 block of Pathways Avenue May 12.
• At least three vehicles were damaged and had items stolen from them in a burglary at a parking garage of a secure apartment building in the 1400 block of Park Street May 12.
• Credit cards were stolen and used after a burglary in a garage in the 1500 block of Park Street May 12.
• A person was warned about theft and trespassing in the 2600 block of County Road E May 12.
• Graffiti was reported in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue S. May 12.
• Items valued at $4,200 were stolen from a vehicle in the 4800 block of Centerville Road May 13.
