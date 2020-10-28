The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• A suspect pushed a snowblower out the back door of a store in the 2600 block of County Road E Oct. 13 and stashed it nearby. It was later recovered.
• Officers responded to a family dispute in the 3800 block of Van Dyke Street Oct. 13.
• A disorderly man in the 2200 block of 4th Street was sent on his way Oct. 14.
• A resident in the 4800 block of Cook Avenue had a bike stolen and found one with a flat tire left in its place Oct. 14.
• Items were stolen from a porch in the 2100 block of 8th Street Oct. 14.
• A vehicle was stolen in the 3600 block of Oak Terrace Oct. 14.
• Theft was reported in the 4100 block of Hoffman Road Oct. 14.
• A St. Paul man was arrested for possession of controlled substances on Highway 61 Oct. 15.
• Businesses in the 2600 block of County Road E were entered overnight Oct. 15.
• Disorderly boys were reported in the 1900 block of 6th Street Oct. 15.
• A theft incident that occurred in the 2000 block of Roth Place Oct. 15 is under investigation.
• Kids were reported for climbing on a church roof in the 1600 block of Highway 96 Oct. 15.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for DWI in the 1900 block of Eugene Street Oct. 16.
• Burglary was reported in the 1300 block of Highway 96 Oct. 16.
• A vehicle was stolen from the 1300 block of Hedman Way Oct. 16. It was later located in St. Paul and a suspect was identified.
• Officers mediated a disturbance at a residence in the 5000 block of Stewart Avenue Oct 16.
• Theft from a vehicle occurred in the 4900 block of Johnson Avenue Oct. 16.
• A Minneapolis man and a Fridley man, both age 66, were arrested shortly after committing a burglary Oct. 16 in the 2400 block of County Road E near Elm Drive.
• Burglary was reported in the 2400 block of Floral Drive Oct. 17.
• A woman was charged with misdemeanor domestic assault in the 1900 block of Clarence Street Oct. 18.
• A vehicle was stolen in the 4500 block of Highway 61 Oct. 18.
• A vehicle was stolen in the 2600 block of Aspen Court Oct. 18.
• A vehicle was damaged and items stolen in the 3300 block of Bellaire Avenue Oct. 18.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for operating a vehicle without a valid license Oct 18 in the 1900 block of Lakeaires Blvd.
• A dog owner was cited for an animal complaint in the 1800 block of 5th Street Oct. 18.
• A man was arrested while committing burglary of a detached garage in the 2200 block of Tracy Road Oct. 18.
• A leaf blower was stolen from a shed in the 4900 block of Campanaro Lane Oct. 19.
• Officers mediated a verbal dsipute over damaged property in the 2700 block of Spruce Place Oct. 19.
• An animal complaint was reported in the 3600 block of East County Line Road Oct. 19.
• Theft was reported in the 2700 block of County Road E Oct. 19.
• A hit and run accident was reported in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Oct. 19.
• A burglary was reported in the 2000 block of Roth Place Oct. 20.
• A juvenile was arrested for a domestic assault incident in the 2100 block of Southwood Drive Oct. 20.
• A vehicle was stolen in the 2100 block of Orchard Lane Oct. 20.
• A vehicle crashed into a stop sign at Riviera Drive and East County line Road Oct. 20.
• Suspects have been identified in a theft that occurred in the 1900 block of Burkele Road Oct. 20.
• Burglary was reported in the 2000 block of Dotte Drive Oct. 21.
• A suspicious vehicle in the 3900 block of Linden Street fled officers who later terminated the pursuit Oct. 22.
• Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 3400 block of Willow Avenue Oct. 22.
