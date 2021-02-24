he White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• A White Bear Lake man was cited for a noise disturbance in the 1500 block of Park Street Feb. 11.
• A Maplewood man was arrested on a felony warrant in the 4700 block of Highway 61 Feb. 11.
• A Forest Lake man was arrested on outstanding warrants in the 4600 block of White Bear Parkway Feb. 11.
• A man was arrested for possession of narcotics following a traffic stop in the 4900 block of Highway 61 Feb. 12.
• License plates from a vehicle stolen in Wyoming, Minnesota, were recovered on a similar vehicle in the 1700 block of Fourth Street Feb. 12.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for violating a domestic abuse no-contact order following a traffic stop in the 1800 block of County Road F.
• A rented vehicle was not returned and was reported stolen Feb. 12 in the 1500 block of County Road E, Gem Lake.
• A Richfield man was arrested on a warrant in the 3600 block of Highland Avenue Feb. 13.
• A catalytic converter was stolen in the 1900 block of Eugene Street Feb. 13.
• A vehicle was stolen in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Feb. 13.
• A business reported theft of tobacco products in the 4500 block of Centerville Road Feb. 14.
• A man was cited for trespassing Feb. 14 in the 2400 block of County Road F.
• Several vehicles were rummaged through overnight Feb. 14 in the 1500 block of Goose Lake Road, Gem Lake.
• Officers assisted with an armed robbery at a gas station in the 2400 block of Division Street N., North St. Paul, Feb. 14.
• Officers mediated a verbal dispute in the 4000 block of Bellaire Avenue Feb. 15.
• A catalytic converter was stolen in the 4700 block of Stewart Avenue Feb. 15.
• A Forest Lake man was arrested for third-degree DWI following a single-vehicle accident in the 4600 block of White Bear Parkway Feb. 15.
• An ex-boyfriend was cited for trespassing in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue S. Feb. 15 when he requested to order food during his ex-girlfriend’s shift.
• Cards were stolen from a wallet and used fraudulently in the 2200 block of Third Street Feb. 16.
• A hit-and-run accident was reported in the 4700 block of Washington Square Feb. 16.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for third-degree DWI in the 2400 block of County Road F Feb. 16 following a report of a hit-and-run at the intersection of White Bear Avenue and Cedar Avenue.
• A vehicle was rummaged through overnight Feb. 17 in the 2600 block of Roth Place.
• A verbal dispute was reported in the 2600 block of Aspen Court Feb. 17.
• A dispute was reported in the 2600 block of County Road E Feb. 17.
• A burglary was reported in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue Feb. 17.
• A license plate was stolen in the 2200 block of Orchard Lane Feb. 17.
• A Fridley man was arrested for domestic assault in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road Feb. 17.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 2000 block of Dotte Drive Feb. 17.
• A vehicle was stolen in the 4500 block of Centerville Road Feb. 18.
