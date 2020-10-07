The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• Theft from a vehicle totaling $1,000 was reported in the 3600 block of Linden Ave. Sept. 24.
• A residential burglary resulting in a loss of over $1,500 occurred in the 3500 block of Century Avenue Sept. 24.
• Two unknown suspects attempted to steal from two vehicles in the 2700 block of Sun Terrace Sept. 24.
• A rental vehicle in the 1800 block of County Road F was not returned and later recovered unoccupied in another state Sept. 24.
• Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 4200 block of Hazel Street Sept. 24.
• Items were taken from an unlocked vehicle in the 2100 block of Lilac Lane Sept. 24.
• A woman was found concealing items in a store in the 4300 block of Lake Avenue Sept. 24, and asked to leave.
• A man was cited for an alcohol violation near the intersection of County Road E and Hoffman Road Sept. 24.
• Theft from a boat was reported in the 4600 block of Lake Avenue Sept. 25.
• Officers responded to an unwanted party at a residence in the 2700 block of Spruce Place Sept. 25.
• Items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle overnight Sept. 25 in the 2000 block of Orchard Lane.
• A man was cited for misdemeanor assault in the area of Interstate 694 and White Bear Avenue Sept. 25.
• Officers assisted a citizen with concerns in the 2500 block of Manitou Lane Sept. 25.
• Officers assisted a resident with questions in the 2000 block of Cedar Avenue Sept. 25.
• A counterfeit $100 bill was passed in the 1300 block of Highway 96 Sept. 25.
• A man was arrested on a felony warrant following a disorderly conduct situation with a woman in the 4900 block of Highway 61 Sept. 25.
• Officers mediated a disorderly conduct incident in the 3600 block of East County Line Road Sept. 25.
• A man was arrested for DWI in the 4900 block of Campanaro Lane Sept. 26.
• A Ford Taurus was stolen from the 1800 block of Birch Street Sept. 26.
• A person refusing to wear a mask inside a business in the 4300 block of Lake Avenue Sept 26 also refused to leave when asked by management, and then got into an altercation with several customers.
• Harassment between roommates was reported in the 3500 block of Century Avenue Sept. 26.
• A White Bear Lake woman was cited for possession of an open bottle of alcohol near Highway 96 and Otter Lake Road Sept. 26.
• A Maplewood man was arrested for domestic assault in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Sept. 26.
• A vehicle was tampered with in the 3400 block of McKnight Road Sept. 27.
• Golf clubs were stolen from a vehicle in the 1900 block of Florence Street Sept. 27.
• A Maplewood man was arrested for DWI after being pulled over for a seatbelt violation in the 3500 block of White Bear Avenue Sept. 27.
• A vehicle was stolen in the 4000 block of Highway 61 Sept. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.