The White Bear Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•Officers responded to a dispute in the 5000 block of Woodcrest Road July 13.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue July 13.
•Officers assisted a citizen in an electric wheelchair in getting home July 13 in the 900 block of Wildwood Road.
•Officers responded to a civil matter in the 1900 block of Spruce Place July 13.
•Officers responded to a juvenile incident at McCarty Park July 14.
•A vehicle was stolen in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road July 14.
•Officers assisted State Patrol with a vehicle pursuit by deploying stop sticks on Interstate 694 July 14.
•Officers responded to a report of a man trespassing in the 1300 block of Highway 96 July 14.
•Officers made a warrant arrest in the 2200 block of Sixth Street July 14.
•Harassment was reported in the 3100 block of McKnight Road July 14.
•Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 1700 block of Ninth Street July 14.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 3700 block of Linden Avenue July 14.
•Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 4700 block of Sharon Lane July 14.
•Theft was reported in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue July 15.
•Officers responded to a dispute in the 2100 block of Fourth Street July 15.
•A burglary was reported in the 2500 block of Blomquist Avenue July 15.
•A business in the 4700 block of White Bear Parkway reported check forgery July 15.
•A bicycle was stolen from a detached garage in the 2200 block of Tenth Street July 15.
•A breach of trust incident was reported in the 2200 block of Birch Street July 15.
•Criminal damage to property was reported in the 2700 block of Cedar Avenue July 16.
•A White Bear Lake woman was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant in the 3500 block of Dell Street July 16.
•Officers responded to a domestic incident in the 3500 block of Auger Avenue July 16.
•Theft and lewd and lascivious behavior were reported in separate incidents in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road July 16.
•Officers responded to a fireworks complaint and disorderly conduct in the 3500 block of Oak Terrace July 16.
•A Fridley man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and 5th degree drugs in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road July 17.
•Officers interrupted an in-progress auto theft in the 3500 block of Century Avenue July 17. No suspects have been identified.
•A vehicle was stolen in the 4300 block of Lake Avenue S. July 17.
•A bicycle was stolen from a garage int eh 3600 block of Willow Lane July 17.
•A vehicle was stolen in the 3500 block of Century Avenue July 18. It was recovered in St. Paul.
•A vehicle stolen July 18 in the 1700 block of County Road E was recovered and the suspects were arrested.
•Officers responded to a custody dispute in the 4800 block of Bloom Avenue July 18.
•Disorderly conduct between relatives was reported int eh 2400 block of Jansen Avenue July 18.
•Disorderly conduct involving a pellet gun was reported July 19 in the 3800 block of Grand Avenue.
•Verbal disorderly conduct was mediated by officers int eh 3900 block of Hoffman Road July 19.
•A theft complaint in the 1000 block of Highway 96 resulted in the arrest of two individuals for possession of a controlled substance July 19.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 4700 block of Campbell Avenue July 19.
•An Oakdale man was arrested in a driveway in the 4000 block of Gisella Blvd. after fleeing officers in a motorcycle pursuit July 19.
•Fraud was reported in the 3100 block of McKnight Road N. July 19.
