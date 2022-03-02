The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•Officers responded to a disorderly conduct incident in the 2000 block of County Road E Feb. 15.
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 3400 block of Willow Ave. Feb. 15.
•A vehicle reported stolen from a dealership in the 3600 block of Highway 61 Feb. 15 was later recovered in Minneapolis.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested for a violation of a felony domestic abuse no contact order in the 4600 block of White Bear Parkway Feb. 15.
•A man was arrested for domestic assault in the 3600 block of Highland Avenue Feb. 15.
•A catalytic converter was stolen overnight Feb. 15 in the 3200 block of Midland Avenue.
•Two fur coats with an estimated value of $16,000 were reported stolen in the 4900 block of Birch Lake Circle Feb. 15.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested Feb. 15 in the 3500 block of Dell Court for his outstanding warrant for interfering with a 911 call.
•A White Bear Lake woman was arrested for a felony narcotics warrant in the 3100 block of Manitou Drive Feb. 15.
•A suspect in a domestic assault incident was arrested in the 3800 block of Van Dyke Street Feb. 16 and turned over to St. Paul police.
•Fraud was reported in the 2200 block of 5th Street Feb. 16.
•A vehicle was stolen in the 2200 block of White Bear Avenue Feb. 16.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 4500 block of Highway 61 Feb. 16.
•An employee stole cash at a business in the 2700 block of County Road E Feb. 16.
•Fraud was reported in the 4500 block of Centerville Road Feb. 16.
•Officers responded to a verbal disagreement in the 2600 block of Sumac Ridge Feb. 16.
•A St. Paul man was arrested after fleeing officers during a traffic stop near County Road D and Century Avenue Feb. 17.
•Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 2600 block fo County Road E Feb. 17.
•A vehicle was stolen from a business in the 1300 block of Highway 96 Feb. 17.
•A vehicle stolen in the 1800 block of County Road F Feb. 17 was later recovered in Maplewood.
•Officers responding to a shoplifting incident in the 1000 block of Highway 96 arrested a Minneapolis woman who was found to have a felony-level warrant for motor vehicle theft. She also gave officers a false name and was in possession of hypodermic needles.
•Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 3400 block of Ebba Street Feb. 17.
•Officers responded to a report of a dog left outside for an extended period of time in the 3300 block of Bellaire Avenue Feb. 17.
•Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue Feb. 17.
•Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 2500 block of Crestline Drive Feb. 17.
•Loud music was reported in the 1700 block of County Road E Feb. 17.
•A man pointed a shotgun at someone in the 3500 block of Century Avenue Feb. 17, then fled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.