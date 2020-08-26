The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• A violation of an order of protection was reported in the 4900 block of Campanaro Lane Aug. 10.
• A 2004 Jeep Cherokee was stolen while a Jimmy John's driver made a food delivery in the 1800 block of Birch Street Aug. 11.
• Officers responded to a report of an injured squirrel in the 2200 block of 5th Street Aug. 11.
• A man was assaulted on the walking path in the 4800 block of Lake Avenue Aug. 11. He refused medical attention and the three suspects were not located.
• An officer mediated a verbal dispute in the 3500 block of Century Avenue North Aug. 11.
• An intoxicated man in the 2100 block of 8th Street was reported for disorderly conduct when he wouldn't allow friends to take him home. Aug. 12.
• Potential animal neglect was reported in the 4100 block of Hazel Street Aug. 12.
• Officers mediated a dispute in the 5000 block of Woodcrest Road Aug. 12.
• Video cameras were stolen off a food truck in the 900 block of Wildwood Road Aug. 13.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 2300 block of 11th Street Aug. 13.
• Officers responded to a domestic assault in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue Aug. 13. The suspect was identified.
• A Dellwood woman was pulled over in the 1400 block of Highway 96 Aug. 13 and arrested for DWI.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for DWI following a traffic stop in the 2100 block of South Shore Blvd. Aug. 14.
• Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 4600 block of 2nd Avenue Aug. 14.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for a parole violation warrant in the 4000 block of McKnight Road Aug. 14.
• A vehicle was stolen from a lot in the 4600 block of 2nd Avenue Aug. 14.
• Shoplifters were reported in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Aug. 14.
• A White Bear Lake woman was arrested for domestic assault in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road Aug. 14.
• Officers responded to an assault in the 2000 block of County Road E Aug. 15.
• A Forest Lake couple was cited for disorderly conduct in the 4900 block of Highway 61 Aug. 15.
• A man was arrested for DWI following a traffic stop at County Road E and Willow Lake Blvd. Aug. 15.
• A St. Paul man was cited for assault in the 4800 block of White Bear Parkway Aug. 15.
• A window was shattered and a purse taken from a vehicle parked in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue S. Aug. 15.
• A domestic disturbance was reported in the 5000 block of Stewart Avenue Aug. 15.
• Mail theft was reported in the 2400 block of Martin Way Aug. 15.
• A man was arrested for DWI following a traffic stop at County Road F and White Bear Avenue Aug. 15.
