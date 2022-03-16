The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following incidents:
•Damage to property occurred in the 4800 block of Banning Avenue March 3. There are no suspects.
•Officers received a parking/traffic complaint in the 4800 block of Division Avenue March 3.
•A disturbance was reported at an address in the 2500 block of Elm Drive March 3. Upon investigation, both parties agreed to equal fault. There are no charges stemming from the incident.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 2400 block of County Road E March 3.
•A catalytic converter theft occurred in the 3400 block of Bellaire Avenue March 3. The estimated loss is $2,000. There are no suspects at this time.
•Officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Hoffman Road March 3 for theft of a license plate along with damage done to the vehicle.
•A robbery involving a weapon occurred in the 4800 block of Banning Avenue March 3. The suspect is known to the victim. No injuries occurred.
•A theft occurred in the 300 block of White Bear Avenue in Maplewood March 3.
•There was a noise disturbance in the 3500 block of Century Avenue March 3.
•A theft occurred at a construction site in the 2600 block of County Road E March 4.
•A catalytic converter was cut and stolen from a vehicle in the 2300 block of Golfview Drive sometime overnight on March 4. Suspects are unknown at this time.
•An instance of fraud occurred in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road March 4.
•A two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fourth Street and Washington Square occurred March 4.
•A phone call scam attempt occurred in the 3100 block of Glen Oaks Avenue March 4.
•A package was stolen in the 1900 block of Oak Knoll Drive March 4.
•Disorderly conduct occurred in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road March 5.
•An instance of fraud occurred in the 1200 block of Gun Club Road March 5.
•A shoplifting incident occurred in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road March 5.
•An individual tried to start a fight in a bar in the 2100 block of Fourth Street March 6. No assault occurred. The individual was later booked for obstruction.
•A two-vehicle property damage accident occurred on Fourth Street March 6.
•A burglary occurred in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road March 6.
•Officers responded to the 3500 block of Century Avenue N. for a report of check forgery March 6. The total loss was $600. The investigation is ongoing.
•Officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue to assist another agency in looking for a vehicle that fled from them March 7.
•A singular license plate was taken from a vehicle in the 2600 block of Aspen Court March 7. There was no suspect information at the time.
•An instance of fraud occurred in the 3100 block of Glen Oaks Avenue March 7.
•A two-vehicle minor crash occurred in the 4500 block of Centerville Road March 7. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. A state crash report was completed.
•A catalytic converter theft occurred in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road March 7. The approximate cost of repairs is $2,500.
•Disorderly conduct occurred in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue March 7. A large fight was reported. The involved persons were separated.
•Officers mediated a dispute in the 4500 block of Centerville Road March 7.
•Theft from an auto occurred in the 2100 block of South Shore Boulevard March 7.
•Theft from an auto occurred in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue. Unknown suspects broke into the victim’s vehicle March 7.
•An attempt to steal a catalytic converter occurred in the 2400 block of County Road F. Suspects fled the scene in an older model dark-colored Honda CR-V with a missing spare tire on the rear hatch. The estimated damage was $500.
•A female was suspected of stealing merchandise on multiple occasions in the 900 block of Wildwood Avenue March 8. Management requested the female not return.
•A loose dog was found in the 1900 block of Sixth Street March 8.
•Disorderly conduct occurred on County Road E and Bellaire Avenue March 8.
•Officers handled a disorderly conduct call in the 4500 block of Centerville Road March 8.
•Officers responded to a theft in the 4500 block of Centerville Road on a report of a shoplifter March 9. Officers located the suspect, and she was cited for misdemeanor theft and trespassed.
•An animal bite occurred in the 4800 block of Centerville Road March 9.
•A theft from auto occurred at a business in the 4800 block of White Bear Parkway March 9. The estimated loss was $2,000. There were no suspects at the time.
•Criminal damage to property was reported in the 3600 block of Highland Avenue March 9.
•A package was stolen in the 1700 block of Fourth Street March 9.
