The White Bear Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
Suspicious activity in the 3800 block of Dennis Lane March 22 was found to be a delivery driver dropping off items.
Suspicious activity in the 3800 block of Dennis Lane March 22 was found to be a delivery driver dropping off items.
A suspicious person in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue March 22 was determined to be a resident.
Harassment was reported in the 4700 block of Centerville Road March 22.
Residents in the 2200 block of Sierra Drive were swindled out of $31,000 via an elaborate phone scam March 22.
Officers responded to a report of theft in the 2000 block of County Road E March 23. A man was cited for stealing liquor.
Disorderly conduct was reported in the 3500 block of Century Avenue March 24.
Harassment was reported in the 3100 block of Karth Road March 24.
Officers sent a letter to the owner of a dog in the 4800 block of Debra Stret that jumped a fence and went after caged chickens on Dillon Street March 24.
Officers responded to a report of an assault in the 1900 block of County Road F that turned out to be a mutual disorderly conduct incident March 24.
Officers responded to an unwanted party in the 2200 block of Carlyle Court March 25.
Officers responded to a skateboarding complaint in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue March 25.
Mail theft was reported in the 3100 block of McKnight Road March 25.
Officers assisted with a civil problem in the 1700 block of Eugene Street March 25.
A St. Paul man fled officers attempting to conduct a traffic stop in the 3800 block of Highway 61 March 25 and crashed into a ditch. The driver, who then fled on foot, was apprehended and arrested on outstanding felony warrants and for possession of a firearm he was ineligible to possess as well as burglary tools.
A catalytic converter was stolen in the 2600 block of Riviera Drive March 26.
An Oakdale resident was arrested for DWI after being found slumped behind the wheel in the middle of the intersection of Highway 61 and White Bear Avenue March 26.
Narcotics were reported in the 1400 block of Highway 96 March 26.
Officers mediated a dispute in the 4500 block of Bald Eagle Avenue March 27.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 4700 block of Centerville Road March 27.
Criminal damage to property occurred in the 2100 block of Orchard Lane March 27.
Theft was reported in the 3300 block of Emerald Drive March 27.
Tools were stolen from a vehicle in the 3100 block of McKnight Road March 27.
Officers responded to juvenile incidents in the 4500 block of Bald Eagle Avenue March 27.
A juvenile male is suspected of burglary in the 1700 block of Fourth Street March 27.
Disorderly conduct was reported in the 2100 block of Roth Place March 28.
Officers responded to a dispute in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue March 28.
