The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• Theft of merchandise was reported in the 4600 block of Centerville Road April 17.
• A fraud incident with loss of $1,500 was reported in the 4600 block of Highway 61 April 17. The suspect was identified and charges are pending.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for domestic assault in the 3100 block of Karth Road April 17.
• Domestic assault was investigated in the 1600 block of Birch Lake Avenue April 17.
• A man was arrested for felony assault in the 3800 block of White Bear Avenue April 17.
• Officers responded to a verbal dispute in the 3500 block of Oak Terrace April 18.
• An unwanted party in the 4600 block of Bald Eagle Avenue was advised to leave following a verbal dispute April 18.
• A verbal domestic incident occurred in the 4100 block of Hoffman Road April 18.
• Car theft was reported in the 3900 block of Highway 61 April 18.
• A man was caught shoplifting from a liquor store in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road April 18 and was subsequently arrested on an outstanding felony warrant.
• Officers responded to a robbery in the 2100 block of Fourth Street April 18.
• Harassment was reported in the 3400 block of Michael Avenue April 18.
• Officers responded to a verbal disagreement in the 1900 block of Third Street April 18.
• A welfare check on the driver of a stalled vehicle on I-694 April 19 resulted in the arrest of a Minneapolis man for DWI.
• A dispute between neighbors in the 2100 block of County Road E occurred April 19.
• A $700 bike rack was reported stolen off a vehicle April 19 in the 3100 block of Glen Oaks Avenue. Damage to the vehicle totaled $1,500.
• A passerby turned over a found dog in the area of Fourth Street and Sharon Avenue April 19.
• Officers responded to the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue April 20 for a reported hit-and-run. The vehicle and the driver were found in the 3700 block of Grand Ave and the 18-year-old driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• Theft from a vehicle estimated at $1,700 was reported in the 4900 block of Highway 61 April 20.
• An injured goose at White Bear Avenue and Highway 61 was reported April 20. The goose flew away when officers arrived.
• Theft of liquor bottles in the 1200 block of Gun Club Road occurred April 20.
• Cigarettes were reported stolen in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue April 20. Surveillance footage is pending.
• A resident in the 4700 block of Centerville Road was advised that his neighbors complained of marijuana odor coming from his apartment April 21.
• An attempted phone scam was reported by a resident in the 2000 block of Fifth Street April 21.
• A 41-year-old Stacy man was arrested for fifth-degree criminal sexual assault in the 4700 block of Centerville Road April 21.
• Auto theft was reported in the 1400 block of County Road E April 21.
• Theft of license plates was reported April 21 in the 1400 block of Park Street.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1200 block of Gun Club Road April 21.
• Officers assisted another agency in the arrest of a man on outstanding warrants in the 5300 block of West Bald Eagle Blvd. April 21.
• Theft of auto parts was reported in the 1800 block of Whitaker Street April 21.
• Fraud at a business in the 2600 block of County Road E was reported April 22. Identification of the suspect is pending.
• An unknown suspect attempted to steal a boat motor valued at $7,995 in the 3600 block of Scheuneman Road April 22.
• Theft from auto occurred in the 1800 block of Birch Street April 22. The suspects were seen fleeing the scene.
• A resident in the 2700 block of Johnson Street reported an “extortion” email, indicating compromising material would be released unless he paid in Bitcoin. He was advised it was a scam.
