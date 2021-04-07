The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• A catalytic converter was stolen in the 3800 block of Hoffman Road March 25.
• Theft estimated at $1,000 was reported in the 2300 block of Sixth Street March 25.
• A Roseville man with an active pick-up-and-hold alert for domestic assault was found with narcotics and arrested in the 2000 block of Fourth Street March 25.
• A woman was reported by a neighbor for arguing with her daughter's friend as the younger woman was moving out of an apartment in the 1800 block of Birch Street March 25.
• A Woodbury woman was arrested on outstanding warrants in the 3100 block of Glen Oaks Avenue March 25.
• A White Bear Lake man was cited for reckless driving that involved a crash in the area of Cedar Avenue March 25.
• Theft was reported early morning March 26 in the 3100 block of Century Avenue.
• Theft was reported in the 2400 block of Orchard Lane March 26.
• Officers responded to an injured goose near the intersection of Highway 61 and White Bear Avenue March 26.
• A Willernie man with an outstanding felony firearm violation warrant was arrested in the 2100 block of Orchard Lane March 26.
• A cell phone was stolen from a business in the 3100 block of Century Avenue March 26.
• A dog bite was reported in the 4800 block of Sandra Lane March 26.
• Officers responded to a domestic assault incident in the 2300 block of County Road E March 26.
• An Oakdale man was served with a no-trespass order following a report of harassment in the 1900 block of Whitaker Street March 27.
• A St. Paul man was arrested for misdemeanor theft, fleeing in a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, and on 10 outstanding felony warrants in the 2600 block of County Road D East March 27.
• Juveniles causing problems in the 3500 block fo McKnight Road March 28 were gone when officers arrived.
• A Little Canada woman was cited for misdemeanor theft in the 4500 block of Centerville Road March 28.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road March 28.
• Theft was reported in the 2600 block of County Road E March 28.
• A burglary occurred in the 3400 block of Auger Avenue March 28.
• A man was cited for violating a city animal ordinance in the 2100 block of Fourth Street March 28.
• A verbal domestic incident occurred in the 4900 block of Division Avenue March 29.
• A St. Paul man was charged with misdemeanor theft after reportedly shoplifting at a business in the 2700 block of County Road E March 29.
• A fight was broken up in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue March 29.
• A verbal dispute was reported in the 4900 block of Campanaro Lane March 29.
• Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road March 30.
• A catalytic converter was stolen in the 900 block of Wildwood Road March 31.
