The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 4500 block of Centerville Road Feb. 18.
• A Wyoming, Minnesota man was charged with domestic assault in an incident at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Cedar Ave. Feb. 18.
• A catalytic converter was stolen in the 2200 block of 3rd Street Feb. 18; an attempted theft occurred in the 1800 Block of Birch Street the same day.
• A domestic incident was mediated by officers in the 3400 block of Willow Court Feb. 18.
• A man was arrested for receiving stolen property – a vehicle – in the 1800 block of County Road F Feb. 19.
• Officers mediated a disorderly situation in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road Feb. 19.
• A catalytic converter was stolen in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road Feb. 19.
• Theft was reported in the 4500 block of Lincoln Avenue Feb. 19.
• An assault was reported in the 2300 block of Joy Avenue Feb. 20.
• A domestic incident was reported in the 4600 block of White Bear Parkway Feb. 21.
• A catalytic converter was stolen in the 3100 block of McKnight Road Feb. 21.
• Burglary was reported Feb. 21 in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for assault and for making “terroristic threats” after brandishing a knife and threatening to slash a victim's tires in the 2000 block of County Road E Feb. 21.
• Theft was reported in the 4700 block of Clark Avenue Feb. 21.
• Officers assisted another agency in locating a missing person in the 2100 block of 4th Street Feb. 22.
• Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Birch Street Feb. 22.
• Harassment was reported in the 3600 block of Linden Avenue Feb. 23.
• A thousand dollars in damage to property was reported in the 4800 block of Stewart Avenue Feb. 24.
• Theft occurred in the 5000 block of Division Avenue Feb. 24.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for a felony warrant in the 2700 block of Cedar Avenue Feb. 24.
• Officers mediated a family dispute in the 1700 block of 4th Street Feb. 24.
