The White Bear Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
Attempted motor vehicle theft was reported May 10 in the 1800 block of Birch Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1500 block of Park Street.
Officers aided store management in trespassing a woman from a business in the 900 block of Wildwood Road May 10.
Officer responded to a breach of trust incident May 11 in the 1900 block of County Road F where a person’s car had been “loaned out” by a former roommate. The vehicle was returned and there were no charges due to lack of evidence
Criminal damage to property was reported in the 4100 block of Otter Lake Road May 11.
A narcotics transaction was reported in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue May 11.
Officers responded to a prowler who was looking into windows of a home in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road May 11.
Officers responded to a report of juveniles playing a Nerf gun game in a parking lot in the 4300 block of Lake Avenue May 11.
Officers mediated a dispute in the 1800 block of Kathy Lane May 11.
Fraud was reported in the 4900 block of Long Avenue May 12.
A male threw an egg at a business’ front entry in the 3500 block of Commerce Blvd. May 12 then proceeded to make obscene gestures and verbally abused staff before taking off in a vehicle that seemingly did not belong to him. The plate didn’t match the vehicle and the suspect description didn’t match the vehicle’s owner.
Officers helped extinguish a fire and advised residents of code following a report of a fire in the 2300 block of Randy Avenue May 12.
Officers documented harassment between neighbors in the 3800 block of Oak Terrace May 12.
Officers investigated a report of shots fired in the 4800 block of Sharon Lane May 12.
Disorderly conduct was reported in the 4600 block of Centerville Road May 13.
Officers responded to a domestic incident in the 3100 block of Karth Road May 14.
Officers assisted staff with a disorderly conduct incident at a business in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue May 14.
Officers mediated a dispute and assisted in an arson investigation in the 2600 block of Aspen Court May 14.
Disorderly conduct was reported in the 3300 block of Willow Avenue May 14.
Officers responded to a code enforcement call in the 4800 block of Lake Avenue May 14.
Officers mediated a dispute in the 3500 block of Century Avenue May 14.
Construction equipment was reported stolen from a site at the corner of County Road E and Hoffman Road May 15, with estimated loss of $21,000.
Copper wire was stolen in the 1700 block of Commerce Court May 15.
Fraud was reported in the 2200 block of Fifth Street May 15.
A road rage incident ended in a physical altercation in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue S. May 15.
Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 3700 block of Bellaire Avenue May 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.