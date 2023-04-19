The White Bear Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
A Woodbury man was arrested following a traffic stop in the 3100 block of Century Avenue April 5, after he was found to have an active KOPS alert out on him.
Theft from a vehicle occurred in the 3800 block of Highway 61 April 5.
Officers responded to the 2000 block of Fifth Street April 5 to assist an employee with trespassing a previous resident who had been evicted.
Officers mediated a verbal dispute in the 3500 block of Century Avenue April 5.
Officers mediated a civil dispute in the 4700 block of Bald Eagle Avenue April 5.
Harassment was reported in the 3900 block of White Bear Avenue April 5.
Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 1500 block of Park Street April 5.
A car was vandalized in the 1400 block of County Road E April 6.
Officers responded to a report of theft at a business in the 2700 block of County Road E April 6.
Theft was reported in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue April 6.
Officers responded to a civil problem in the 4800 block of Banning Avenue April 6.
A noise complaint was reported in the 1600 block of Ninth Street April 6.
A gas cap was removed from a vehicle in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road April 6, preventing it from being driven.
Officers responded to disorderly conduct at a business in the 4500 block of Centerville Road April 7.
Criminal damage to property was reported in the 1700 block of Linden Curve April 7.
A fraudulent unemployment insurance application was reported in the 3200 block of Orchard Court April 7.
Officers responded to the 2300 block of Elm Drive April 7 after a victim flagged down a passerby and reported her boyfriend assaulted her and held her captive for several hours. The suspect is being sought.
A bike was stolen at the YMCA April 7.
Officers responded to a domestic assault between multiple family members in the 2400 block of Elm Drive April 8. An adult male was found with a severe laceration to his forehead. The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office will determine charges upon review.
A code violation was reported at the intersection of Lake Avenue and Morehead Avenue April 8.
Disorderly conduct was reported in the area of White Bear Avenue and Ronald Avenue April 8.
Officers assisted with a civil issue in the 2600 block of Sumac Ridge April 8.
Fireworks were reported April 8 in the 4700 block of Carolyn Avenue.
Officers stopped a pedestrian on Hoffman Road April 9 and ended up arresting the person for a warrant and possession of suspected cocaine, meth and pills.
A White Bear Lake man was arrested for misdemeanor violation of a no contact order in the 4800 block of Cook Avenue April 9.
A St. Paul man was arrested for driving on a revoked license and under the influence of alcohol in the area of Interstate 694 and White Bear Avenue April 10.
Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue April 10.
Harassment was reported in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road April 10.
Everyone has their favorite season, but it's hard to beat the sensory enjoyment and relief when spring finally arrives after a long, cold winter.
