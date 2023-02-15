The White Bear Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
Disorderly conduct was reported Feb. 1 in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue.
Identity theft was reported Feb. 1 in the 3500 block of Century Avenue.
A civil dispute over a vehicle was reported Feb. 1 in the 3900 block of Linden Street. A Keep Our Police Safe (KOPS) alert was sent.
Theft from a vehicle was reported Feb. 1 in the 4700 block of Washington Square.
An officer took a phone call complaint Feb. 1 over a civil problem originating from the 4700 block of Highway 61.
Officers on Feb. 2 were dispatched to the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue for a report of disorderly conduct.
A subject on Feb. 2 reportedly trespassed in the 2400 block of Orchard Lane.
A vehicle on Feb. 2 was reportedly broken into sometime overnight in the 1700 block of Fourth Street. The suspects are unknown.
A disorderly conduct dispute was reported Feb. 2 in the 2500 block of Oak Court.
A warrant arrest occurred Feb. 2 in the 2600 block of Aspen Court.
A business in the 4700 block of Highway 61 North reported on Feb. 2 that a customer stole items from the store. An investigation is ongoing to identify the suspect via security footage as well as the total value of items taken.
Officers responded to the 2600 block of Aspen Court Feb. 2 for a report of disorderly conduct.
Police responded to the McDonald’s in the 4900 block of Highway 61 on Feb. 2 for a disorderly conduct incident in the drive-thru. A male was unable to pay for food, refused to leave the drive-thru, and while squads were en route to the scene, threatened to “pistol whip” staff. Upon arrival, officers determined the male was not armed and was having a possible medical event. He was later released from the scene.
Breach of trust was reported Feb. 2 on the 2600 block of Aspen Court.
Fraud was reported Feb. 3 in the 4900 block of Long Avenue.
Disorderly conduct was reported Feb. 3 in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road.
A protection order violation was reported Feb. 3 in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road.
Commercial theft was reported Feb. 3 in the 4400 block of Highway 61 and 1200 block of Jonquil Lane.
A disturbance noise complaint was reported once on Feb. 3 and twice on Feb. 4 in the 3500 block of Century Avenue.
Theft of lottery tickets was reported Feb. 4 in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue.
A phone scam was reported Feb. 4 from the 3700 block of Midland Avenue, with a total loss of $5,000. The suspect is unknown.
Theft was reported Feb. 4 in the 1200 block of Gun Club Road.
Items were reported stolen from a vehicle parked in an underground garage Feb. 5 in the 1700 block of Buerkle Road. The loss was $20.
A catalytic converter theft was reported Feb. 5 in the 1400 block of Park Street with an estimated loss of $1,200. There are no suspects.
A vehicle parked in the underground garage of an apartment complex was broken into Feb. 5 in the 1700 block of County Road E. A window was broken to gain entry. A pistol, Swiss luxury watch, wallet and cash were stolen at a loss of over $4,000.
An officer responded to the 3600 block of Hoffman Road Feb. 5 on a report of two purses found on the ground. An investigation led to a vehicle that was broken into within an underground garage and had items stolen from it. The estimated loss is $400. There are no burglary suspects.
A disturbance noise complaint was reported Feb. 5 in the 2400 block of Mayfair Avenue.
A stolen 2012 Chevy Malibu was recovered Feb. 5 in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road. The suspect was interviewed, and the case is under investigation.
Disorderly conduct was reported Feb. 5 in the 3700 block of Midland Avenue.
Officers responded to a report of loud arguing Feb. 5 in the 1700 block of County Road E. No issues were found.
A case of airline miles being used fraudulently at a loss of $590 was reported Feb. 6 in the 2500 block of Manitou Island.
Police investigated a harassment report Feb. 6 in the 1900 block of County Road F. No charges were filed.
A dispute agreement was reported Feb. 6 in the 2700 block of Cedar Avenue.
Police were called to a dispute Feb. 7 in the 3500 block of Century Avenue. No charges were filed.
A Chevrolet Suburban was reported stolen Feb. 7 from the 1900 block of Buerkle Road. It is an approximate loss of $3,500. An investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.