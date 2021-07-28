The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•Officers responded to a complaint of dogs left in a vehicle parked in the 2100 block of Third Street July 16.
•Graffiti was reported in the 3600 block of McKnight Road July 16.
•A hit-and-run accident was reported at Banning Avenue and Second Street July 16.
•A Cambridge woman was arrested for second-degree assault following an altercation in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road July 16.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested for DWI at White Bear Avenue and Douglas Lane July 17.
•A man who fled officers in a stolen vehicle was taken into custody in the 2100 block of Orchard Lane July 17.
•Domestic assault and violation of a no-contact order was reported in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road July 17.
•A Gem Lake woman who ran her vehicle into a parked Bobcat was arrested for DWI in the 3800 block of Highway 61 July 17.
•Items totaling more than $4,000 were reported stolen from a storage locker July 17 in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road.
•Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of Lake Avenue and Ninth Street July 17, but it was found to be parked on a different street.
•A Mahtomedi woman was arrested for DWI near McKnight Road and Cedar Avenue July 17.
•Officers investigated arson at Lake Avenue and Seventh Street July 18.
•Burglary was reported in the 4800 block of Lake Avenue July 18.
•Harassment was reported in the 3500 block of Hoffman Road July 18.
•Three people were arrested after attempting to steal a vehicle in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road July 18. They were also arrested on several warrants and for providing false information to police.
•Burglary was reported in the 4700 block of Centerville Road July 18.
•A counterfeit bill was passed in the 4600 block of Centerville Road July 18.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 5000 block of Stewart Avenue July 18.
•A catalytic converter was stolen overnight July 19 in the 2300 block of Spruce Place.
•Several theft incidents were reported in the 4700 block of Centerville Road July 19.
•A vehicle was stolen from an underground garage at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of County Road E July 19. Two vehicles were also broken into in the same area.
•A St. Paul man was arrested for auto theft and felony-level violation of a domestic assault no-contact order in the 3500 block of Willow Avenue July 19.
•Unemployment fraud was reported in the 4600 block of White Bear Parkway July 19.
•A White Bear Lake woman was cited for theft of groceries at a business in the 2700 block of County Road E July 19.
•A dispute was reported in the 1900 block of Fourth Street July 19.
•A motorcycle was stolen in the 4800 block of Centerville Road July 19.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested on a warrant following a traffic stop in on Dell Street July 20.
•A Minneapolis man was arrested on a warrant in the 5000 block of Lake Ave. July 20.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested when he refused to provide identification and attempted to strike an officer after being pulled over on his bike around 3:15 a.m. in the area of Birch Lake Blvd. and Third Avenue July 20.
•Officers searched the area of Lake Avenue and Shady Lane after reports of passengers in a vehicle yelling at walkers July 20.
•On July 20 a Centerville resident reported harassment on White Bear Lake that had occurred the day before.
•Officers responded to a report of an unwanted party in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue July 21.
•Road rage was reported in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road July 21. A man who showed a handgun in his waistband was not located.
•Identity documents were stolen from a vehicle in the 1700 block of Fourth Street July 21.
•Three vehicles were broken into in a lower-level garage in the 3100 block of Glen Oaks Avenue July 21.
•A harassment restraining order was violated in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road July 21.
•A resident in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road reported two catalytic converters stolen July 21.
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 4700 block of Centerville Road July 21.
•An Oakdale man was arrested for fifth-degree drugs in the 2000 block of County Road E.
•Golf clubs were stolen from a trunk in the 1700 block of Fourth Street July 22.
