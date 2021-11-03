The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•Candy was stolen from a store in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Oct. 21.
•Theft was reported in the 4600 block of White Bear Parkway Oct. 21.
•A suspect was identified in a fraud attempt at a business in the 1400 block of County Road E., Gem Lake Oct. 21.
•A noise complaint was reported in the 3100 block of Karth Road Oct. 21.
•Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 4600 block of Centerville Road Oct. 22.
•Damage to city property occurred on 4th Street Oct. 22.
•Mail was stolen and recovered Oct. 22 in the 2300 block of Oak Lane, the 3500 block of Rolling View Drive, and the 3400 block of Glen Oaks Avenue.
•Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 2100 block of Birch Street Oct. 22.
•A man was arrested for 5th degree drugs following a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 4500 block of Centerville Road Oct. 23.
•Criminal damage to property was reported in the 5000 block of Campanaro Lane and the 2500 block of Jerry Street Oct. 23.
•A vehicle was stolen from the gas station pump while the owner was inside the store in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Oct. 23.
•A domestic incident was reported in the 3300 block of Bellaire Avenue Oct. 23.
•Officers responded to people trespassing in the 2600 block of County Road D Oct. 23.
•License plated were stolen in the 4800 block of Sandra Lane Oct. 23.
•Officers mediated a dispute between two restaurant employees in the 1200 block of Gun Club Road Oct. 23.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road Oct. 23.
•Suspicious activity was reported in the 3600 block of Highway 61 Oct. 23.
•Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct Oct. 24 in the 2100 block of 4th Street, and parties were separated.
•Theft occurred in the 5000 block of Division Avenue Oct. 24.
•Political signs were reported stolen in the 5000 block of Bald Eagle Avenue Oct. 24.
•A package was stolen in the 4800 block of Campbell Avenue Oct. 24.
•Robbery was reported in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road Oct. 24.
•Officers responded to a dispute over alcohol consumption in the 2000 block of Randy Avenue Oct. 24.
•A report of suspicious activity in the 5000 block of Stewart Avenue Oct. 25 turned out to be a woman fixing her car while wearing a headlamp.
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 2000 block of County Road E Oct. 25.
•A vehicle was stolen in the 4800 block of White Bear Parkway Oct. 25.
•Theft was reported in the 1800 block of 10th Street Oct. 25.
•A bicycle was stolen in the 1700 block of County Road E Oct. 25.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1000 block of Highway 96 Oct. 25.
•Fraud was reported in the 2100 block of 7th Street Oct. 25.
•Counterfeit currency was reported in the 2000 block of County Road E Oct. 25.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested for obstruction in the 3800 block of Hoffman Road Oct. 26.
•Theft was reported in the 3600 block of Oak Terrace Oct. 26.
•Criminal damage to property was reported in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Oct. 26.
•Alcohol was stolen in the 2600 block of County Road E Oct. 26.
•Unwanted patrons in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue were advised to leave Oct. 26.
•Officers responding to a report of a possible domestic incident in the 1800 block of Birch Street Oct. 26 found a people at a birthday party. They were asked to be mindful of the noise level.
•Theft from a vehicle occurred int eh 4900 block of Long Avenue Oct. 26.
•Theft was reported in the 1700 block of County Road E Oct. 27.
•A storage unit was burglarized Oct. 27 in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 3600 block of Christine Place Oct. 27.
