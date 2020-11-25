The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• A driver rear-ended another vehicle on Buerkle Road Nov. 12. One of the two drivers was uninsured and issued a citation.
• Suspicious activity was reported at a business in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Nov. 12, but officers did not find evidence of any theft.
• An officer took a report over the phone on a theft from a vehicle in the 1400 block of Highway 96 Nov. 12. No arrests have been made at this time.
• Officers were dispatched to the 4800 block of Centerville Road following report of a noise disturbance Nov. 12.
• A 44-year-old North St. Paul woman was arrested on posession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop near the I-694 and McKnight Road intersection Nov. 12. She was booked at the Ramsey County Jail.
• A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the 3700 block of White Bear Avenue sometime between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Nov. 13. No suspect information is available.
• Mail theft in the 2100 block of Dorothy Avenue was reported Nov. 13.
• A hit-and-run crash was reported in the 4100 block of Hoffman Road Nov. 13.
• Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Nov. 13. The loss is estimated to be $185.
• Officers found an abandoned stolen car bearing the license plate of another stolen car in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Nov. 14. Both have been recovered.
• Criminal damage to a property in the 3400 block of Willow Avenue was reported Nov. 16. A man alking away from the scene is believed to be the suspect in a burglary in Roseville the day prior. Multiple items have since been recovered.
• A 2020 white Ford F350 and a large utility trailer were stolen overnight fron the 1800 block of Buerkle Road. The trailer was full of new semi tires. The total estimated loss is $99,000. Surveillance video has been obtained.
• A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the 3900 block of Linden Street Nov. 16. No suspect information is available.
• Officers took an internet scam report Nov. 17.
• A 33-year-old St. Paul man was arrested Nov. 17 for stealing a car.
• Officers received a call Nov. 17 that a purse was stolen from a car broken into in the 4500 block of Centerville Road Nov. 17. Security footage has been obtained, and the investigation is ongoing.
• A wallet was stolen from a vehicle parked in the 2600 block of County Road E Nov. 18. The thief attempted to use the credit card at a retailer nearby.
• Tools were stolen from a construction site Nov. 18.
• A 27-year old White Bear Lake man was arrested on 2nd degree assault Nov. 18.
• Officers responded to an armed robbery of a business in the 1800 block of County Road F Nov. 19. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers recovered an occupied stolen vehicle near Hoffman and County Road F Nov. 19. The driver, a 34-year-ol St. Paul man, was arrested for receiving stolen property.
