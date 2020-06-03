The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• A White Bear Lake man was found to be in violation of a domestic abuse no-contact order and was arrested in the 4600 block of White Bear Parkway May 22.
• An Oakdale man was arrested on a warrant following a traffic stop in the 3100 block of Century Avenue May 22.
• Officers responded to a report of multiple people gathering in the 2400 block of South Shore Blvd. May 22, but they were gone when officers arrived.
• Fraud was reported in the 1500 block of Park Street May 22.
• Officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Sierra Drive for disorderly conduct May 22.
• A phone scam was reported in the 2500 block of Manitou Lane May 22.
• Community Service Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 2100 block of Fourth Street May 22.
• A verbal domestic incident in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road was mediated by officers May 23.
• Criminal damage to property was reported in the 4500 block of Lake Avenue May 23.
• Harassment was reported in the 3600 block of Midland Avenue May 24.
• A package was reported stolen in the 4000 block of McKnight Road May 24.
• A trailer and lawnmower were reported stolen in the1800 block Buerkle Road May 24.
• An Amazon package valued at $29.14 was stolen from a doorstep in the 2200 block on Birch Street May 24.
• An Amazon package valued at $16.10 was stolen from a doorstep in the 3700 block of Howard Avenue May 24.
• An Amazon package valued at $5.99 was stolen from a doorstep in the 2100 block of County Road E May 24.
• Officers helped find a lost dog in the 4600 block of White Bear Parkway May 24.
• Officers responded to a complaint of narcotics in the 4500 block of Centerville Road May 24.
• A woman was arrested for a canceled license-inimical to public safety following a traffic stop at County Road E and Judson Road in Gem Lake May 24
• An officer searched an occupied vehicle behind a closed business in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road May 25. The passenger was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Officers responded to a disorderly conduct incident between neighbors in the 4100 block of Hazel Street May 25. Subjects were advised to stay away from each other.
• A van driver was cited for criminal damage to property May 25 for doing donuts on the baseball field near Fourth and Eugene Streets.
• A White Bear Lake woman was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant in the 3500 block of Century Avenue May 26.
• A catalytic converter was stolen in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road May 26.
• Attempted fraud was reported in the 2100 block of Spruce Place May 26.
• An animal complaint was reported in the 2500 block of Manitou Island May 26.
• Perennials were pulled from a yard in the 4600 block of Clark Avenue May 27.
• A resident of Buffalo, New York, reported being scammed in the online purchase of a dog by a middleman residing in the 3500 block of Century Avenue. Officers confirmed the middleman moved out a year ago.
• Officers gave a warning to a group of juveniles who were reportedly swimming and jumping off the bridge at Manitou Island May 27.
• An unidentified suspect attempted to cash a stolen check in the 4600 block of White Bear Parkway.
• An assault occurred in the 3500 block of Century Avenue May 28. Officers were already on the scene.
• A customer in the 2000 block of County Road E forgot his wallet on a machine overnight May 28, and video shows a man stealing it in the morning.
