The White Bear Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• Officers mediated a dispute in the 4900 block of Stewart Avenue Sept. 15.
• Criminal damage to property was reported in the 1800 block of Orchard Lane Sept. 15.
• A sex crime was reported in the 2000 block of County Road F East Sept. 15.
• A man was arrested for gross misdemeanor obstruction and fourth degree DWI at the intersection of Highway 96 and Otter Lake Road Sept. 15.
• Officers responded to an argument in the 4700 block of Sharon Lane Sept. 15.
• A catalytic converter was stolen in the 3700 block of Grand Avenue Sept. 16.
• Officers responded to a violation of a protection order in the 3500 block of Century Avenue Sept. 16.
• Officers responded to noisy park-goers in the 3900 block of Linden Street Sept. 16.
• A pigeon was reported lost in the 3700 block of Bellaire Avenue Sept. 16.
• Officers assisted the White Bear Lake Fire Department with a pet parrot in a tree in the 3600 block of Oak Terrace Sept. 16.
• Graffiti was reported in the 1700 block of Ninth Street and the 3600 block of McKnight Road Sept. 16.
• A stolen credit card from a different city was used at Sam's Club Sept. 16.
• Officers mediated a dispute in the 2600 block of Riviera Drive Sept. 16.
• Theft was reported in the 2100 block of Fourth Street Sept. 17.
• Officers responded to a report of an unruly customer in the 1000 block of Highway 96 Sept. 17.
• Officers served a trespass notice to a homeless person with 6 dogs in a car parked in the Masonic Lodge parking lot Sept. 17. The issue has been ongoing.
• A man was arrested for 2nd degree DWI after he was pulled over at Highway 61 and Hoffman Road for a speed violation Sept. 18.
• Officers responded to a mutual domestic situation in the 2000 block of Dotte Drive Sept. 18.
• Catalytic converters were reported stolen Sept. 18 in the 2100 block of Birch Street and the 3800 block of Highway 61.
• A Cadillac Escalade was stolen in the 3700 block of Van Dyke Street Sept. 18. The license plated were recovered in St. Paul two days later.
• Merchandise was stolen in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Sept. 18.
• Graffiti was reported at Podvin Park Sept. 18.
• Officers responded to a disorderly man in the 4000 block of White Bear Avenue Sept. 18.
• Officers responding to a report of an unconscious person in a vehicle in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road Sept. 18 arrested a White Bear Lake man for DWI.
• Officers responded to a report of a physical assault in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Sept. 18.
• Officers mediated a verbal dispute in the 4700 block of Campbell Avenue Sept. 18.
• Shoplifting was reported in the 2600 block of County Road E Sept. 19.
• Officers responded to a report of a stolen electric bike in the 4900 block of Highway 61 Sept. 19.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 4800 block of Centerville Road Sept. 19.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 5000 block of Woodcrest Road Sept. 20.
• Officers are investigating a domestic assault that occurred in the 2500 block of Manitou Lane Aug. 28.
• A domestic incident was reported int eh 3800 block of Hoffman Road Sept. 20.
•A person was arrested for an order of protection violation in the 2400 block of Gisela Blvd. Sept. 20.
•Fraud was reported in the 1700 block of Cedar Curve Sept. 20.
•Burglary was reported in the 3600 block of East County Line Road Sept. 20.
•A St. Paul woman was arrested for check forgery and providing false information to police in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Sept. 20.
•Officers mediated a verbal dispute that turned into a physical dispute in the 3500 block of Century Avenue Sept. 20.
