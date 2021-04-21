The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• Theft was reported in separate incidents at businesses in the 1800 and 1900 block of Buerkle Road April 8.
• A detached garage was burglarized April 8 in the 3700 block of Highland Avenue.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for felony domestic assault in the 1400 block of Park Street April 8.
• A White Bear Lake man and woman found sitting in a vehicle parked behind a closed building in the 3200 block of Bellaire Avenue April 8 were arrested after they were found to have outstanding felony warrants.
• Officers assisted with a neighbor dispute over a pet in the 4700 block of Centerville Road April 9.
• An Amazon gift card scam was reported in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue April 9.
• Unemployment fraud was reported in the 3600 block of Grand Avenue April 9.
• Harassment and threatening phone calls were reported in the 2100 block of Floral Drive April 9.
• Officers assisted with a civil eviction in the 1800 block of Highway 96 April 9.
• A dog that lives in White Bear Lake was reported for biting someone in Scott County April 9.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for domestic assault in the 4700 block of Centerville Road April 9.
• An Oakdale man was arrested for DWI at Interstate 694 and McKnight Road April 9.
• Theft was reported in the 3100 block of Century Avenue April 10.
• A verbal domestic incident occurred in the 2700 block of Cedar Avenue April 10.
• Harassment was reported in the 4800 block of Central Avenue April 10.
• Officers separated several parties found to be intoxicated and arguing in the 3500 block of Century Avenue April 11.
• A vehicle was stolen in the 2400 block of Jansen Avenue April 11, and later recovered.
• A vehicle window was smashed and several items stolen April 11 in the 3700 block of Howard Avenue.
• A vehicle window was smashed but no items found stolen in the 1800 block of Ivy Lane April 11.
• A neighbor dispute over an animal complaint was reported in the 2600 block of Aspen Court April 11.
• A Hinckley man in violation of a domestic abuse no-contact order was found hiding in a closet and arrested following the execution of a search warrant in the 3500 block of Century Avenue April 11.
• A vehicle window was smashed and a cosmetic bag taken in the 3500 block of Oak Terrace April 11.
• Theft from a vehicle occurred in the 1600 block of Buerkle Road April 11.
• Theft was reported in the 4800 block of White Bear Parkway April 11.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 2000 block of Fifth Street April 11.
• A St. Paul man was arrested for felony level fifth-degree drug possession and driving after revocation following a traffic stop at Highway 96 and Karen Place April 11.
• License plates were stolen in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road April 12.
• A man causing a scene inside a business in the 2700 block of County Road E April 12 was issued a citation for misdemeanor trespassing and disorderly conduct.
• On April 12, a business in the 4000 block of Highway 61 reported a vehicle was rented from them fraudulently on April 6. The vehicle was entered as stolen.
• Officers assisted another agency in making contact with the owner of a vehicle in the 2600 block of Roth Place April 12.
• A dog was left outside for several hours April 12 in the 4900 block of Lake Avenue S.
• Officers mediated a verbal domestic incident in the 2400 block of Mayfair Avenue April 12.
• A woman in the 4400 block of White Bear Parkway reported her name was fraudulently used to apply for unemployment benefits April 12.
• Fireworks were reported in the area of First Avenue and Eugene Street April 12.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 3100 block of Century Avenue April 12.
• Vehicles were damaged and lockboxes stolen from a business in the 3800 block of Highway 61 April 13.
• A suspicious man was reported tampering with a vehicle in the 4800 block of White Bear Parkway April 13.
• A White Bear Township man was found unconscious inside his vehicle after he crashed into a tree near the intersection of Hoffman Road and Cedar Avenue April 13. Officers revived him and he was transported to the hospital. Drug impairment is suspected, and criminal charges are pending following the results of a blood test.
• A group of picketers were reported in the 4000 block of Highway 61 April 13.
