The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• A vehicle successfully fled officers in the area of Cedar and Highland Avenues June 24.
• Charges are being reviewed in a domestic disturbance incident that occurred in the 2400 block of Oak Drive June 24.
• Financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult was reported in the 3600 block of East County Line Road June 24.
• Assault was reported in the 3700 block of Van Dyke Street June 24.
• Burglary that had occurred at a residence in the 5000 block of Division Avenue in the past week was reported June 24.
• Officers mediated a domestic disturbance in the 2300 block of Sixth Street June 25.
• Officers assisted with a hit-and-run in the 2500 block of Orchard Lane June 25.
• Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of County Road E East and Auger Avenue June 25 but did not find anyone.
• A Maplewood man was arrested for third-degree DWI and test refusal in the 3200 block of Highway 61 June 26.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1900 block of Florence Street June 26.
• A suspicious man walking around and asking for rides in 2100 block of Fourth Street June 26 was gone when officers arrived.
• Officers responded to a report of a dog left unattended in a vehicle in the 4300 block of Lake Avenue June 26.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for making violent threats in the 4800 block of Centerville Road June 27.
• A White Bear Lake man who violated a domestic abuse no-contact order by assaulting a victim in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road June 27 was gone when officers arrived.
• Officers responded to a dispute in the 4900 block of Wood Avenue June 27.
• Officers mediated a verbal domestic situation between family members in the 2400 block fo Ronald Avenue June 27.
• Harassment was reported in the 1800 block of County Road F June 27.
• A disorderly guest was reported in the 4600 block of White Bear Parkway June 27.
• An 18-year-old White Bear Lake woman was cited for inattentive driving following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 96 June 27.
• Misdemeanor domestic assault charges are pending following a report of a physical domestic incident between and man and woman in the 1900 block of Sixth Street June 27.
• A verbal dispute was reported in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road June 27.
• A homeless man was arrested for shoplifting, misdemeanor trespassing and possession of methamphetamines in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road June 28.
• A St. Paul man was arrested for disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road June 28.
• Mail theft was reported in the 3400 block of Rolling View Court June 29.
• Trespassing was reported in the 4600 block of White Bear Parkway June 29.
• A vehicle was stolen in the 4500 block of Centerville Road June 29.
• A license plate was stolen in the 3600 block of Cranbrook Drive June 30.
• Fraud was reported in the 4600 block of Second Street June 30.
• Indecent exposure and harassment were reported in the 3400 block of Century Avenue June 30.
• A White Bear Lake resident was issued a citation for underage consumption stemming from a noise complaint in the 3500 block of Century Avenue July 1.
• A Finlayson woman was arrested on a gross misdemeanor warrant for fifth-degree drugs in the 3200 block of Highway 61 July 1.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for fifth-degree drugs on Hoffman Road July 1.
• A Prior Lake man was arrested on three warrants and new charges for fifth-degree drugs in the 2600 block of County Road E July 1.
