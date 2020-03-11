The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• A barking dog was reported in the 5000 block of Bald Eagle Ave. Feb. 27.
• A panhandler reported on Highway 96 Feb. 27 was found to be traveling in his wheelchair and was advised.
• Officers assisted a couple who were arguing about one's drinking problem in the 3100 block of Karth Road Feb. 27.
• Outgoing mail was stolen in the 2300 block of Joy Avenue and a check was altered and cashed Feb. 27.
• A drug-related investigation occurred in the 1700 block of Birch Lake Ave. Feb. 27.
• Two loose pitbulls were found loose in the area of Cottage Park Road and Lakeview Drive Feb. 27. They were taken to the police station and later released to the owner.
• A person in violation of a domestic abuse no-contact order was found in a vehicle in the 1800 block of County Road F Feb. 27.
• A 24-year-old Hutchinson man was arrested in the 1400 block of Highway 96 for driving with a canceled license Feb. 27.
• Tools were stolen from a detached garage in the 3700 block of Hoffman Road Feb. 28.
• An animal complaint was reported in the 2300 block of Circle Drive Feb. 28.
• An unwelcome visitor who overstayed the visit and was sleeping in an uninhabitable garage in the 3600 block of East County Line Road was reported for trespassing Feb. 28.
• A smashed window and theft from an auto in the 4800 block of White Bear Parkway was reported Feb. 28.
• A panhandler was reported on I-35 Feb. 28 but was gone when officers arrived.
• A man was arrested for having a stolen license plate while driving on I-694 Feb. 28.
• A 26-year-old Maplewood man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI following a traffic stop for speeding in the 4100 block of Highway 61 Feb. 29.
• A violation of an order for protection in the 2000 block of Floral Drive was forwarded to the city prosecutor Feb. 29.
• Theft was reported in the 4900 block of Long Avenue Feb. 29.
• Counterfeit currency was passed at a business in the 2600 block of County Road E Feb. 29. A man was identified, but no arrests were made.
• Theft of liquor was reported in the 4400 block of Highway 61 Feb. 29.
• A man was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant in the 4700 block of Sandra Lane Feb. 29.
• A Forest Lake woman was arrested after a search of her car led to the discovery of narcotics in the 3200 block of White Bear Ave. Feb. 29.
• An intoxicated female unable to care for herself was left in the care of her sister following a report of a domestic incident in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road Feb. 29.
• Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Birch Street Feb. 29.
• A South St. Paul woman, 35, was arrested for third-degree DWI following a traffic stop in the 3300 block of Century Avenue March 1.
• A Crystal man was arrested on a warrant in the 3900 block of Linden Street March 1.
• A St. Paul man was arrested on a warrant in the area of I-694 and Century Avenue March 1.
• Multiple vehicles were damaged by tire spikes in the 4600 block of White Bear Parkway March 2.
• Criminal damage to property was reported in the 2000 block of County Road F March 2.
• A 23-year-old woman was arrested for third-degree DWI and test refusal following a traffic stop in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road March 2.
• An auto theft occurred in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road March 2.
• A 25-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant following a traffic stop at County Road D and Glen Oaks Road March 3.
• A man was arrested on a warrant in the 4800 block of White Bear Parkway March 3.
• Fraud was reported in the 1700 block of Eugene Street March 3.
• A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with fourth-degree DWI following a traffic stop at White Bear Avenue and Woodlynn Avenue March 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.