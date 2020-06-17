The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• A dispute was mediated in the 5000 block of Woodcrest Road June 3.
• A man was arrested on a felony narcotics charge following a traffic stop for no license plates on Buerkle Road June 3.
• A Vadnais Heights man was arrested for DWI at the intersection of Highway 96 and Hedman Way June 4
• Credit card fraud was reported in the 4800 block of Otter Lake Road June 4.
• Criminal damage to property was reported in the 4700 block of Centerville Road June 4.
• A homeless person was sleeping in the air compressor area without permission at the Speedway Gas Station on White Bear Avenue June 5.
• A turtle was reported stuck on the curb at Lake Avenue and 6th Street June 5. The turtle was found, not stuck, further down the trail.
• Flowers were damaged in the 1700 block of County Road E June 5.
• Flowers were stolen in the 2300 block of Bear Court on June 5.
• On June 5, a resident in the 3200 block of Glen Oaks Avenue was scammed online as he sought a loan, resulting in a $2,000 loss.
• Officers responded to an animal complaint in the 4300 block of Lake Avenue S. June 5.
• A Lino Lakes man was arrested for a no contact order violation in the 4900 block of Georgia Lane June 5.
• A small amount of marijuana was recovered during a traffic stop on White Bear Avenue and Buerkle Road June 6
• A black Honda CRV was stolen from the 4300 block of Lake Avenue S. June 6
• Fraud was reported in the 3300 block of Highland Avenue June 6.
• A resident in the 2600 block of Aspen Court reported an ongoing issue with a neighbor's cat coming on the deck and damaging property June 6.
• A bike was stolen from the 4300 block of Highway 61 June 6.
• Following a report of a suspicious vehicle and person in the roadway near Highway 96 and White Bear Parkway, a St. Paul man was arrested for a narcotics violation June 6.
• A man was cited for trespassing June 6 in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue.
• An underage, intoxicated male was cited after a welfare check in the area of Highway 61 and County Road F.
• Someone spray painted “ACAB” on the newspaper box in the 4800 block of Bloom Avenue June 7, causing $50 in damage.
• Someone spray painted an indiscernible term in a street sign on 9th Street June 7, causing $50 in damage.
• A bicycle was stolen in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue S. June 7.
• Criminal damage to property occurred in the police department parking lot June 7.
• Officers responded to a disturbance in the 2700 block of Cedar Avenue June 7.
• A suspicious vehicle with marijuana in plain view was found June 8 in the 1800 block of County Road F.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.