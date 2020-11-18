The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• A man wanted by the Burnsville police for domestic assault was located in the 2500 block of County Road F Nov. 4.
• A St. Paul man was cited for theft in the 2000 block of County Road E Nov. 4.
• A garage in the 1800 block of Park Street was damaged by BB pellets Nov. 5.
• An estimated loss of $50,000 was reported in a burglary of a business in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Nov. 5.
• Officers watched for a suspect who fled police to arrive at an address in the 1800 block of Eugene Street Nov. 5.
• A residence in the 3900 block of Van Dyke Street was damaged Nov. 5.
• Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Gun Club Road Nov. 5.
• A vehicle was damaged in an attempted theft in the 4800 block of Morehead Avenue Nov. 6.
• A hit and run crash was reported in the 4800 block of Division Avenue Nov. 6.
• A man and woman were separated by officers during a domestic dispute in the 4300 block of Whitaker Court Nov. 6.
• Christmas decorations were stolen in the 1800 block of Park Street Nov. 6.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for felony assault by strangulation in the 4000 block of Bellaire Avenue Nov. 7.
• Officers responded to a verbal domestic incident in the 3500 block of Golfview Drive Nov. 8.
• Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue Nov. 8.
• A violation of an order for protection was reported in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue Nov. 8.
• Officers responded to a complaint of a drunk driver near McKnight Road and Birch Street Nov. 8, but determined the person was only looking for a lost dog.
• Officers responded to reports of shots fires and a vehicle-pedestrian hit and run assault in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road Nov. 8. The suspect ran over a victim with his vehicle and tried to strike others. He fled the scene and has not been located.
• Multiple vehicles parked in the 4000 block of Highway 61were rummaged through Nov. 7.
• A White Bear Lake man was cited for criminal damage to property in the 3500 block of Oak Terrace Nov. 10.
