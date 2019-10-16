The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 1900 block of Birch Street Oct. 4.
• Theft of about $25 of cash from a vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of Birch Street Oct. 4.
• Four vehicles were reported rummaged through in the 3900 block of White Bear Avenue Oct. 4.
• A traffic stop near the intersection of White Bear Avenue and I-694 found a driver to have a canceled driving status and a passenger in possession of a small amount of marijuana. They were cited for the offenses.
• A 45-year-old Brooklyn Park resident was arrested for DWI near I-694 Oct. 5.
• A residential burglary was reported in the 1900 block of County Road E Oct. 6.
• Forced burglary of a detached garage was reported in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue Oct. 6. Fishing rods, reels and tackle boxes were taken. The loss was about $500. No suspects.
• A theft and loss of about $1,300 worth of items was reported in the 2200 block of Sixth Street Oct. 6.
• A driver was arrested for third-degree DWI near Highway 61 and County Road F Oct. 6.
• Eggs were reported thrown at a house in the 3500 block of White Bear Avenue Oct. 6. No suspects.
• A St. Paul man was arrested for second-degree DWI test refusal in the 3500 block of Century Avenue Oct. 7.
• Theft of about $300 worth of items from a vehicle was reported in the 4700 block of Centerville Road Oct. 7.
• Two cell phone chargers and a garage door opener were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 2200 block of Second Street Oct. 7.
• A blue Honda CR-V was reported stolen from a driveway in the 3500 block of Highland Avenue Oct. 8.
• Theft of a $200 pole chainsaw occurred in the 2000 block of Fourth Street Oct. 7. An officer is investigating.
• Theft of a bicycle was reported in the 1800 block of Kathy Lane Oct. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.