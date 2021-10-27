The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•An iPad was stolen from an address in the 3900 block of Jay Lane Oct. 14.
•License plates were stolen in the 3100 block of Manitou Drive Oct. 14.
•Criminal damage to property was reported in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Oct. 14.
•A road rage incident was reported at the southbound exit ramp at the intersection of Highways 96 and 35E Oct. 14.
•Harassment was reported in the 2100 block of Roth Place Oct. 14.
•An online romance scam via Snapchat was reported in the 4600 block of Centerville Road Oct. 14.
•A report of suspicious vehicles in the parking lot of a business in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road Oct. 15 led to the arrest of a Shafer man for a felony domestic assault warrant.
•A dispute was reported in the 1700 block of Birch Lake Avenue Oct. 15.
•A trespass form was served in the 3500 block of McKnight Road Oct. 15.
•Burglary of an attached garage at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Bellaire Avenue was reported Oct. 15.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested for a misdemeanor trespass warrant after officers found him standing in the median and yelling at passing vehicles in the area of Interstate 694 and White Bear Avenue Oct. 15.
•Officers responded to a dispute in the 4700 block of Miller Avenue Oct. 15.
•A catalytic converter and license plate were stolen in the 3100 block of McKnight Road Oct. 15.
•Juveniles were reported for driving erratically at White Bear Lake Area High School-South Campus Oct. 15.
•A resident in the 4700 block of Campbell Avenue reported that her boyfriend pointed a firearm at her during an argument Oct. 16.
•A cell phone was stolen in the 2000 block of County Road E Oct. 16.
•Fireworks were reported in the area of Otter Lake Road and Highway 96 Oct. 16.
•A city-owned fence was damage in the 2400 block of Orchard Lane Oct. 17.
•A storage unit in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road was burglarized Oct. 17.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested for burglary, possession of Methamphetamine, and attempted assault on an officer in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue Oct. 17.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor domestic assault warrant in the 2100 block of Birch Street Oct. 17.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested for a misdemeanor theft warrant following a traffic stop in the 4300 block of Lake Avenue S. Oct. 17.
•A stolen vehicle with a stolen license plate were recovered in the 5000 block of Morehead Avenue Oct. 17 following a report of suspicious activity.
•A bicycle was stolen in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue S. Oct. 18.
•Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 1500 block of Park Street Oct. 18.
•A vehicle was broken into in the 1700 block of 4th Street Oct. 18.
•Burglary was reported in the 4700 block of Centerville Road Oct. 18.
•Violation of a no contact order was reported in the 2100 block of Birch Street Oct. 18.
•A woman was arrested for a felony warrant in the 1700 block of Birch Lake Avenue Oct, 18.
•Burglary was reported in the 5000 block of Lake Avenue Oct. 18.
•Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road Oct. 19.
•Theft was reported in the 1600 block of 9th Street Oct. 19.
•A mailbox was damaged overnight Oct. 20 in the 3400 block of Bellaire Avenue.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 4500 block of Lake Avenue Oct. 20.
