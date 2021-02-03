The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• Officers responded to a report of a person who was high, stole pretzels and caused a disturbance in the parking lot of two businesses in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Jan. 21.
• Witnesses reported a couple fighting in the 1800 block of Birch Street Jan 21. The woman at the scene reported being assaulted and her car window smashed by the man, who left on foot.
• A driver was arrested following a traffic stop in the 3200 block of Highway 61 Jan. 21 for driving after cancellation. His female passenger was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
• Criminal damage to property occurred in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue Jan. 21.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 4600 block of White Bear Parkway Jan. 22.
• Theft from a vehicle occurred in the 3400 block of Buckbee Road Jan. 22.
• A disorderly customer at a business in the 2100 block of Fourth Street was issued a no-trespass order Jan. 22.
• A Forest Lake man was arrested on a felony kidnapping warrant out of Anoka County following a traffic stop in the 1700 block of Birch Lake Avenue Jan. 22.
• A vehicle was stolen in the 1800 block of Birch Street Jan. 22.
• A domestic assault was reported in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road Jan. 22. The suspect fled the scene.
• A catalytic converter was stolen in the 4500 block of Lincoln Avenue Jan. 23.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for an order of protection violation following a traffic stop Jan. 23.
• Officers mediated a domestic disturbance in the 2300 block of Jansen Avenue Jan. 24.
• A driver was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 4800 block of Centerville Road Jan. 24.
• A domestic disturbance was reported in the 1600 block of Ninth Street Jan. 24.
• Officers reunited a dog with its owner in the 3400 block of Savannah Avenue Jan. 24.
• Officers responding to suspicious narcotics activity Jan. 24 in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue S arrested a man for a controlled substance violation and a woman for driving after cancellation and possession of counterfeit currency.
• A woman was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle in the 4600 block of White Bear Parkway Jan. 24.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested on a gross misdemeanor domestic assault warrant in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue Jan. 25.
• A catalytic converter was stolen in the 3400 block of McKnight Road Jan. 25.
• A catalytic converter was stolen in the 1800 block of Birch Street Jan. 26.
• Officers mediated a road rage incident in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Jan. 26.
• A catalytic converter and oxygen sensor were stolen off a vehicle in the 3600 block of Highland Avenue Jan. 26.
• Catalytic converters were stolen in the 3400 block of Ebba Street, the 2300 block of Bear Court and the 2000 block of Dotte Drive Jan. 26.
• Theft was reported in the 2700 block of Sun Terrace Jan. 26.
• Theft occurred at an apartment building in the 1400 block of Park Street Jan. 27.
• Disorderly conduct between family members was reported in the 3700 block of McKnight Road Jan. 27.
• A White Bear Lake woman was arrested for a canceled license inimical to public safety following a traffic stop in the 4700 block of Centerville Road Jan. 28.
• A catalytic converter was stolen in the 2100 block of Birch Street Jan. 28.
• A Bayport man was arrested for felony domestic assault in the 3500 block of Emerald Drive Jan. 28.
