The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• Officers responded to animal complaints March 18 in the 1800 block of Webber Street, the 3700 block of Highland Avenue, and the 1700 block of Third Street.
• A bicycle was stolen in the 4800 block of Highway 61 March 18.
• A disorderly man and woman were reported in the 5000 block of Stewart Avenue March 18.
• A burglary was reported March 19 in the 1100 block of Goose Lake Road in Gem Lake, but no suspect(s) were located.
• A tire was slashed in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road March 19.
• A resident in the 1800 block of Birch Street reported March 19 that a catalytic converter was stolen a month earlier.
• Residents in the 4900 block of Division Avenue interrupted a car prowler March 20. The suspect was found to be in possession of narcotics and was hospitalized.
• A trespassing notice was issued to a man walking his dogs on private property in the 4500 block of White Bear Parkway March 20.
• A loose parakeet was found in the 5000 block of Campanaro Lane March 20.
• A catalytic converter was stolen in the 5000 block of Bald Eagle Avenue March 20.
• Individuals rummaging through a dumpster in the 2600 block of County Road E March 20 were found to be in possession of a controlled substance.
• Officers arrested a White Bear Lake man on an outstanding warrant after a brief standoff with police when he barricaded himself inside a residence in the 4500 block of Highway 61 March 20.
• A vehicle was stolen in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue March 21.
• Officers mediated a verbal domestic dispute in the 3500 block of Century Avenue March 21.
• Parties were separated after a domestic dispute in the 4500 block of Bald Eagle Avenue March 21.
• Harassment was reported in the 3100 block of Glen Oaks Avenue March 21.
• Theft was reported in the 4400 block of Highway 61 March 21.
• Graffiti was reported in the 1600 block of Birch Lake Avenue March 22.
• A man was arrested for burglary and drug possession in the 4900 block of Division Street March 22.
• Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Webber Street March 22.
• A woman was cited for theft of a package in the 4600 block of Carolyn Lane March 22, and the man she was with was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
• Harassment was reported in the 4900 block of Georgia Lane March 22.
• A White Bear Township man was arrested for impairment following a report of suspicious activity in the 1300 block of Highway 96 March 22.
• Narcotics were reported in the 5000 block of Stewart Avenue March 22.
• Property damage was reported in the 2000 block of Fifth Street March 23.
• A hit-and-run accident involving five vehicles was reported at the intersection of County Road E and Midland Avenue March 23.
• An attempted scam of prepaid gift cards was reported in the 2500 block of Elm Drive March 23.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 4600 block of Highway 61 March 23.
• A White Bear Lake woman was arrested for criminal vehicular operation following a two-vehicle crash with injuries in the 2100 block of Orchard Lane March 23.
• A woman reported that a neighbor's unmuffled vehicle wakes her up every morning in the 1400 block of Park Street March 24.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen March 24 in the 900 block of Wildwood Road.
• Shoplifting was reported in the 3100 block of Century Avenue March 24.
• A male was cited for trespassing in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue March 25.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1700 block of Fourth Street March 25.
• A man was arrested for controlled substance DWI and test refusal March 25 in the 3100 block of McKnight Road.
• A person was reported for pulling apart displays and moving ceiling tiles in the women's restroom of a store in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road March 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.