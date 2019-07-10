The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following incidents:
• An underage male was cited near Fourth Street and Bald Eagle Avenue June 28 for illegal possession of alcohol.
• A Greenville, Wisconsin man was booked for DWI near Lake Avenue June 28.
• Theft of a boat in Matoska Park was reported in the 4800 block of Lake Avenue June 29. The boat owner also reported that the security ring on the boat skid he rents from the city was cut.
• Criminal damage to property was reported in the 3600 block of Linden Avenue June 29. No suspects.
• A 21-year-old man was arrested for DWI at County Road B2 and Fairview Avenue in Roseville without incident June 29. He was transferred to the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center for processing after recording a 0.15 blood alcohol level.
• A Maplewood man was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession during a traffic stop in the 2600 block of Joy Road June 29.
• There was a report of occupants of a silver SUV stealing outgoing mail from a curbside mailbox in the 2200 block of Floral Drive June 29.
• Officers responded to a report of vehicle tampering in the 2500 block of Homewood Place June 29.
• A report of criminal damage to a vehicle in the 1900 block of Ninth Street was made June 30. Estimated damage loss is $200.
• A 23-year-old man was arrested for DWI at County Road E and City Center Drive June 30. A breath test was collected and a 0.14 blood alcohol level was recorded. The man was charged with fourth-degree DWI and brought to the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center for processing.
• Officers responded to a mother/daughter physical domestic in the 2100 block of Fourth Street June 30. It was determined to be a mutual incident. The juvenile was transported to St. John's for a possible drug overdose.
• A 56-year-old man was charged with third-degree DWI in the 1900 block of County Road E June 30. He was transported to the White Bear Lake Police Department, where he recorded a 0.13 blood alcohol level, then was transported to the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center for processing.
• Theft of a ring was reported in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue June 30. The ring was valued at about $8,350. Vague suspect description. Surveillance pending.
• Theft of a check worth $750 was reported in the 3800 block of Linden Avenue July 1. Suspect description is a big white car. Victim has put a “stop payment” on the check.
• Report of a forged check dated June 2019 in the 1400 block of Highway 96 was made July 2. The victim is a government entity. Ongoing investigation.
• A 25-year-old man was arrested for DWI and narcotics in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road July 2. He was transported to the White Bear Lake Police Department and recorded a 0.09 blood alcohol level. He was charged with third-degree DWI and transported to the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center for processing.
• Officers responded to the 1800 block of Park Street to check on the welfare of a male July 2. The man has a misdemeanor warrant in Hennepin County. He was arrested and brought to the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center.
• A front license plate was stolen overnight July 2. There was no damage and there are no suspects. The license plate is valued at $10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.