The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Burglary of a garage was reported in the 1800 block of Birch Street Jan. 2. About $200 worth of tools were stolen. No suspects have been identified.
• A drive-off theft was reported in the 3100 block of Century Avenue Jan. 2. The suspect left southbound.
• A 36-year-old White Bear Lake man was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault in the 3500 block of Oak Terrace Jan. 2.
• A 33-year-old Stillwater driver was arrested for third-degree DWI near Division Avenue Jan. 3.
• A vehicle rented in July from the 4000 block of Highway 61 has not been found as of Jan. 3. The last known renter filed an affidavit of return attesting he left it at a body shop in Hudson on July 30. The body shop had no record of it.
• Theft of various food items was reported in the 1800 block of County Road F Jan. 3. The suspect fled northbound. Surveillance video was obtained, but the suspect has not yet been identified.
• A 37-year-old driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI near County Road E and I-35E Jan. 4. Alcohol level was 0.15.
• Police responded to a burglary report in the 3500 block of Glen Oaks Avenue Jan. 4. A rear garage service door was found slightly ajar with a credit card inserted between the door and door frame. Nothing was taken or damaged. No suspect information.
• A 28-year-old White Bear Lake resident was arrested for domestic assault in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road Jan. 4.
• A purse was stolen from an unsecured locker in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Jan. 4. The loss was about $550.
• A resident in the 3100 block of McKnight Road fell prey to the Xcel Energy scam and lost about $1,000 Jan. 4.
• A 23-year-old was arrested for third-degree DWI in the 1000 block of Highway 96 Jan. 4. Alcohol level was 0.16.
• A 24-year-old was arrested for third-degree DWI near County Road E and I-35E Jan. 4.
• Burglary was reported in the 4000 block of Bellaire Avenue Jan. 5. Unknown loss.
• Police responded to a report of two males peering into cars in the 2600 block of County Road E Jan. 5. Police located the male and, after a subsequent investigation, found the 39-year-old man from North St. Paul had provided police with a false name. He had two active arrest warrants and was found in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine. He was booked at the Ramsey County jail. Charges pending prosecutorial review.
• Theft of items from a vehicle was reported in the 3600 block of Auger Avenue Jan. 5.
• A 58-year-old woman was arrested for third-degree DWI test refusal in the 3000 block of White Bear Avenue Jan. 6.
• Mail theft was reported in the 4800 block of Sharon Lane Jan. 6.
• Theft of building master keys was reported in the 2200 block of Fourth Street Jan. 6. An officer arrived and investigated the incident. A suspect was identified. The 40-year-old White Bear Lake resident was cited for theft. Keys were recovered and returned to the complainant.
• Theft of items from a vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of Birch Street Jan. 7.
• Theft of steaks worth about $26 was reported in the 4600 block of Centerville Road Jan. 7.
• Theft of items from a vehicle was reported in the 1500 block of Park Street Jan. 7.
• A package was stolen from a mailbox located in the 2300 block of Birch Street Jan. 8.
• A 33-year-old and 38-year-old from Wisconsin were arrested for narcotics in the 3000 block of White Bear Avenue Jan. 9.
