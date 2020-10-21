The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of McKnight Road Oct. 8.
• On Oct. 8, two men were mailed citations for a misdemeanor theft incident that occurred Sept. 20 at a business in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road.
• Damage to property was reported in the 2400 block of Cedar Avenue Oct. 8, and a video surveillance of the suspect was available.
• A forged stolen check was reported in the 4300 block of Lake Avenue S. Oct. 8.
• A large display of GOP political signage was vandalized overnight Oct. 8 in the 4600 block of Centerville Road.
• An accident involving two vehicles occurred at Lake Avenue and 6th Street Oct. 8.
• A vacant building in the 2500 block of County Road E was broken into Oct. 9.
• Theft at a business in the 1000 block of Highway 96 was reported Oct. 9.
• Officers responded to a complaint of a resident revving their car engine in the 1800 block of 3rd Street Oct. 9. The owner of the car was advised.
• A vehicle was stolen in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue Oct. 9, and later recovered.
• Fireworks were reported in the 2200 block of 11th Street Oct. 9.
• A man was arrested for a no contact order violation in the 3500 block of Century Avenue N. Oct. 10.
• A vehicle window was shattered in the 4800 block of White Bear Parkway Oct. 10.
• A disorderly male was reported in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Oct. 10.
• A vehicle fled from officers after they attempted to stop it because the license plates were not registered in the area of Cedar Avenue and Highland Avenue Oct. 10.
• A man was cited for obstruction of the legal process following a fight in the 2000 block of 4th Street Oct. 11.
• A White Bear Lake woman was arrested for DWI in the area of I-694 and 35E Oct. 11.
• Officers responded to a burglary alarm and found it had been tampered with in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue S. Oct. 11.
• A disorderly conduct incident was reported in the 1700 block of 4th Street Oct. 11.
• A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the 4900 block of Highway 61 Oct. 11.
• A woman was arrested for violation of a harassment restraining order in the 2600 block of Aspen Court Oct. 11.
• Disorderly juveniles who were knocking over political signs in the 4900 block of Johnson Avenue Oct. 11 were told to leave the area.
• A dog was found near the intersection of McKnight Road and Floral Drive and reunited with its owner Oct. 11.
• An overnight burglary occurred at a business in the 900 block of Wildwood Road Oct. 12.
• Political signs were reported stolen Oct. 12 in the 4600 block of Otter Lake Road, and the 1400 and 1500 blocks of Birch Lake Blvd.
• A woman assaulted an employee who sustained minor injuries in a parking lot of a business in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road after being confronted for stealing Oct. 12. She fled and was subsequently issued a citation.
• A White Bear Lake woman was arrested for speeding and an active warrant in the area of 9th Street and Walnut Street Oct. 12.
• A resident was cited for an animal complaint in the 4800 block of McKnight Road Oct. 12.
• 'Lewd/Lascivious Behavior' was reported in the 1700 block of Elm Street Oct. 12.
• A man was arrested following a vehicle pursuit on Highway 61 Oct. 13.
• A catalytic converter was stolen in the 3100 block of Karth Road Oct. 13.
• A Chevy Silverado was taken without permission in the 2700 block of Spruce Place Oct. 13.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for a trespassing warrant near the intersection of White Bear Avenue and Elm Street Oct. 13.
• Officers responded to a teenager who was stuck in a youth swing in the 3900 block of Van Dyke Street Oct. 13.
• A verbal dispute was reported in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue Oct. 13.
• A suspect pushed a snowblower out the back door of a store in the 2600 block of County Road E Oct. 13 and stashed it nearby. It was later recovered.
• Officers responded to a family dispute in the 3800 block of Van Dyke Street Oct. 13.
• A disorderly man in the 2200 block of 4th Street was sent on his way Oct. 14.
• A resident in the 4800 block of Cook Avenue had a bike stolen and found one with a flat tire left in its place Oct. 14.
• Items were stolen from a porch in the 2100 block of 8th Street Oct. 14.
• A vehicle was stolen in the 3600 block of Oak Terrace Oct. 14.
• Theft was reported in the 4100 block of Hoffman Road Oct. 14.
• A St. Paul man was arrested for possession of controlled substances on Highway 61 Oct. 15.
• Businesses in the 2600 block of County Road E were entered overnight Oct. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.