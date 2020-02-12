The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following incidents:
• A 31-year-old man was arrested on warrant charges in the 2000 block of County Road E Jan. 30.
• Three vehicles were broken into in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Jan. 30.
• A burglary was reported in the 3800 block of Linden Avenue Jan. 30.
• A 39-year-old man was arrested on warrant charges after officers pulled him over on Hwy. 61 and Buerkle Road Jan. 31.
• A 39-year-old man was arrested in the 1700 block of Hwy. 96 for felony domestic assault charges Feb. 1.
• A 55-year-old man was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3000 block of Centerville Road Feb. 1.
• A vehicle on the 1300 block of Hwy. 96 was broken into Feb. 1. Numerous items were stolen, totaling $2,600 in value. The investigation is ongoing.
• A 32-year-old man was arrested on warrant charges during a traffic stop Feb. 2. He was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and theft of mail and transported to the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center.
• A welfare check led to a warrant arrest of a 56-year-old man on the 2600 block of County Road E Feb. 2.
• Two adults were reported shoplifting in the 4700 block of Hwy. 61 Feb. 2. The investigation is ongoing.
• A possible identity theft was reported in the 4900 block of Hwy. 61 Feb. 2.
• A man was arrested for domestic assault in the 2100 block of Fourth Street Feb. 3.
• A 54-year-old woman was arrested in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road on a misdemeanor trespassing warrant Feb. 3. She was booked into the Ramsey County Jail.
• Counterfeit currency was reported at a restaurant in the 1200 block of Gun Club Road Feb. 3. Loss was $90.
• Theft of a license plate was reported in the 1800 block of Birch Street Feb. 4.
• A man reported missing religious items from his apartment on the 2000 block of Fifth Street Feb. 5. There was no sign of forced entry. Loss was $100.
• A scam phone call was reported in the 3100 block of McKnight Road Feb. 5. The victim has not suffered a financial loss at this time.
• Officers received a fraud report from the 2500 block of Skyblue Court Feb. 5. Loss was $3,400.
• Gasoline was stolen in the 3100 block of Century Avenue N. Feb. 6.
• The catalytic converter was sawed off a vehicle on the 1600 block of Ninth Street Feb. 6. There are no suspects at this time.
• Tools were stolen from a vehicle parked in the 4900 block of Birch Lake Circle Feb. 6.
