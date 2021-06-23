The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• A vehicle was broken into overnight June 10 in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road.
• Ongoing juvenile harassment was reported in the 2100 block of County Road F June 10.
• A stolen check that was eventually forged was reported in the 4000 block of Highland Avenue June 10.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for a violating a protection order at a residence in the 5000 block of Stewart Avenue June 10.
• Officers mediated a domestic dispute in the 3500 block of Century Avenue June 11.
• A Hugo man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI on Highway 61 June 11.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for misdemeanor obstruction and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle on County Road E June 11.
• Officers mediated a domestic verbal incident in the 3700 block of Kenny Lane June 11.
• Officers responded to disorderly conduct between a couple in the 4800 block of Debra Street June 11.
• Attempted theft was reported in the 2200 block of Cedar Avenue June 12.
• Officers responded to a verbal disagreement in the 2100 block of Fourth Street June 12.
• Assault was reported in the area of Otter Lake Road and White Bear Parkway June 12.
• Officers responded to a report of multiple dogs off leash in the 4800 block of Lake Avenue June 12.
• A vehicle was stolen in the 4500 block of Centerville Road June 12.
• A White Bear Lake man in the 3800 block of Oak Terrace was cited for a noise ordinance violation June 12 following ongoing complaints.
• Officers responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue June 13.
• License plates were damaged in the 4200 block of Cottage Park Road overnight June 13.
• A catalytic converter was stolen from a car in a parking lot in the 1700 block of Fourth Street June 13.
• Officers responded to a burglary in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road June 13.
• A resident reported juveniles carrying alcoholic beverage containers near Ramaley Park in the 1800 block of Park Street June 13.
• License plates on two vehicles parked in a driveway in the 2200 block of South Shore Blvd. were tampered with overnight June 13.
• A felony protection order violation was reported in the 3600 block of Prairie Road June 13.
• Tools valued at $3,000 were stolen from a truck parked in the 3500 block of McKnight Road June 14.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested on a felony warrant in the 2100 block of Fourth Street June 15.
• A fight in the 3500 block of Century Avenue June 15 resulted in the arrest of a St. Paul man for assault, obstruction of the legal process and disorderly conduct, as well as the arrest of a White Bear Lake woman for assault and disorderly conduct.
• Criminal damage to property was reported in the 1900 block of Fourth Street June 15.
• A report of a suspicious vehicle in the 4600 block of Centerville Road June 16 led to the arrest of a Lakeville woman, the passenger, on a felony warrant for check forgery.
• Narcotics were reported in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road June 16.
• Officers responded to a dispute in the 2500 block of Crestline Drive June 16.
• A St. Paul man was arrested on a warrant following a traffic stop in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue June 16.
• A Princeton man was arrested for felony domestic assault in the 4600 block of White Bear Parkway June 17.
• A Wisconsin man was arrested on a parole violation warrant in the 1700 block of Birch Lake Avenue June 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.